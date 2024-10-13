Simone Biles Indulges in Southern Cuisine While Recharging for Gold Over America Tour: “The Only Thing…Served”

American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles smiles Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Sun, 84-80

The Gold Over America Tour moves to Florida for the next leg of the cross-country journey. However, Simone Biles and her team need some time off to rest and recover, and what better way to rejuvenate than to have good food?

The team recently visited ‘Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley’ in Charlotte, North Carolina, to indulge in some southern-style cuisine. While taking time to relax and recover from a series of arduous performances, they made lasting memories at the restaurant, presenting their best selves.

In a series of pictures, the GOAT joined the rest of the members in posing for the camera against a picturesque background full of red roses. The entourage, including Jordan Chiles, Yul Moldauer, Casimir Schmidt, and her childhood best friend, Rachel Roettger, hyped up the place and Biles in the comments.

Previously, the 27-year-old revealed how the team had taken a break to rest and recharge before continuing their tour. From sipping drinks on the poolside to basking in the sun, it looks like North Carolina has been a good pitstop for the crew.

However, relaxation and rejuvenation are not the only elements Biles prioritizes in her gymnastics journey. Being a foodie at heart, she has always made sure to try new restaurants and delicacies, even when on tour.

Biles discovers 150 flavors of chicken wings on the road

The Gold Over America Tour has given Biles the chance to try out new experiences and eateries, and she recently landed upon something unique.

The crew had stopped in New Jersey for a terrific show and needed an after-hours snack. That’s when they discovered a brand new restaurant that boasts of a loaded menu.

The Blue 42 Bar in New Jersey guarantees 150 flavors of chicken wings, and the troupe expressed their intrigue surrounding the variety. Biles was pleasantly surprised to find out that not only did they have an overwhelming amount of options, but the food itself was quite good.

The team tried nine flavors out of those available to them and made a note to order from the place again. The GOAT, particularly, was happy about not being disappointed by a hyped place and shared some glimpses from their take-out.