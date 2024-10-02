“Tried 9 Flavors”: Self-Certified Foodie Simone Biles Reveals Delightful Discovery in NJ During Gold Over America Tour

American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles smiles Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Sun, 84-80

When she isn’t pursuing her passion for gymnastics through various competitions and her Gold Over America Tour, Simone Biles pursues her love for food. Currently on the move with several other gymnasts, she has also been discovering several eateries along the way.

Stationed in New Jersey with the troupe, she recently took to her Instagram stories to reveal a new chicken wings place that might have her heart. What impressed Biles the most was the variety of flavors she had to choose from.

Boasting a menu containing 150 flavors of wings, it looks like the Blue 42 Bar will be Biles‘ go-to restaurant in New Jersey now. She even posted a picture of her order and revealed how she and the tour members had tried nine flavors so far, and they loved them all.

“you guys I found a wing spot here in NJ that has over 150 wing flavors !

& they did not disappoint…

we tried 9 flavors!!!!”

While fans know Biles for her love of mimosas and margaritas, her status as a self-certified foodie has been in the making for quite some time. From getting the best hibachi for treating her family to opening a brand new restaurant, her passions have branched out to several ventures.

Biles’ new restaurant is set to open doors next year

Simone Biles, known for her athletic prowess and iconic status, is gearing up to launch her latest entrepreneurial venture next year. A recent press release announced that her new eatery will be opening at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in the coming weeks.

The ‘Taste of Gold’ will carry Biles through their decor, overall vibe, and foods based on her preferences and personality. She assured fans that the restaurant would feature signature dishes and her favorites on the list.

Biles partnered with the Playmakers Group for this new venture into the culinary world. The restaurant will open in 2025 inside terminal A near gate A8.