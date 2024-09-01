Simone Biles Rallies Support for Athletes as 2024 Paralympics Games Paris Kick Off

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States during the national anthem with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris began on August 28 and will conclude on September 8. As the Games commence, gymnastics icon Simone Biles has taken to social media to rally support for the participating athletes. In a succinct yet impactful post, Biles reminded her followers about the ongoing Paralympic events, urging them to watch and cheer for the exceptional competitors.

While many people eagerly anticipate the Olympic Games every four years, the Paralympics is an event with a similar level of competition but receives little attention from supporters.

In her message, “Don’t forget the Paralympics are on! Let’s support and watch these incredible athletes GO USA!!!!! ” Biles praised her country’s team and expressed her high expectations for the American athletes competing.

don’t forget the Paralympics are on!

let’s support & watch these incredible athletes GO USA!!!! — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 29, 2024

The X post created ripples in her social media community, and several accounts, such as Peacock, Pluto TV, and YouTube TV, commented enthusiastically about the Paralympic Games.

Derrick Helton, a retired American Paralympic wheelchair rugby player, was pleased to see an Olympic athlete of Biles’ caliber promote the event. He replied to the gymnast with a positive note:

“Thank you Simone! Been yelling it here as retired Paralympian but don’t have reach or following! Appreciate you!“

As an Olympian, Biles was well aware of the hard work and effort that athletes put in. Following the incident at the Tokyo Olympics, she became absent from her favorite sport, and she understood how difficult an athlete’s career can be.

However, after winning three Olympic gold medals and a silver medal in Paris, she rediscovered the taste of triumph and continued on an upward trajectory.

The gymnast’s message was very supportive, as the Paralympics should gain the same recognition as the Olympics. Sports lovers who could not witness the Olympic Games in Paris or just missed the event can now watch the Paralympics, which will include many amazing participants.

How, when and where to watch the Paralympics

According to the Paralympics’ official website, swimming, fencing, wheelchair basketball, and track and field are among the 22 sports in which Paralympians will compete for medals at the Summer Games.

225 competitors will compete for Team USA in a variety of sports, with numerous medals on the line. The Paralympic Games are televised on the NBC networks, with many events airing on the USA Network.

They can also be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, the official Paralympic YouTube channel, and the International Paralympic Committee website.