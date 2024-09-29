Simone Biles Receives ‘The Best Surprise’ on Gold Over America Tour’s Eighth Leg

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after competing on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Gold Over America Tour is already on its eighth leg in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the responses so far have been overwhelmingly positive. Simone Biles has been overjoyed at how fans have reacted to the tour, although she admitted missing home and her husband, NFL icon Jonathan Owens. But her recent tour stop may have had the perfect surprise for the homesick GOAT.

In her recent Instagram stories, Biles cut the chase and immediately uploaded an adorable video of her and Owens walking hand-in-hand. She followed it up with a picture of him holding up a bouquet of roses, presumably to welcome her. However, it turns out that the gymnast had no idea he was going to be there, given Owens’ intense training sessions with the Chicago Bears.

Calling it the best surprise, Biles flaunted it all on her social media, adding fun videos of her husband trying to perform a dance routine with them. With his ongoing matches and Biles’ busy schedule, this seemed like the perfect break for the couple.

“The best surprise…ilysfm”

Currently, the Bears are gearing up for their match against the Los Angeles Rams in their home state. But it looks like Owens wanted to take a detour from Chicago and surprise his wife at Milwaukee. The Bears Safety shared glimpses from the tour’s dance rehearsals, expressing his awe at the arrangement and hard work.

Biles has been on tour for the past few weeks, while Owens has been busy training for his upcoming matches. Long distance has been difficult, and while the couple has always been loving and supportive towards each other, they’ve often talked about how the distance has been a usual part of their lives.

However, at least for now, they will be together for a few days with Owens’ surprise visit and Biles landing in Chicago for the next leg of her tour. The dates coincided with the Bears v/s Rams match and the NFL safety had previously expressed his excitement about it too.

“She has a tour stop here that evening at 7. Literally perfect. So, she can come to the game at 12 and then boom, I’ll get to go watch her at 7. Pretty dope turnaround.”

Commonly, the Olympian is a regular at her husband’s matches, with fans often calling her his lucky charm. She loves to support him in the most unique ways, and one of her signature ways to do it is to get creative with her apparel.

Often sporting his jersey number and name in various pieces of customized clothing, Biles has almost always made a statement at these matches. While she has been missing out on the action lately, fans can hope to see her don something new and interesting to cheer for her husband this Sunday.