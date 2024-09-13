Jonathan Owens Breaks Silence on Simone Biles Wearing a Packers Jacket to a Bears Game

You know how the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears hate each other? Well, it turns out Jonathan Owens may not have told Simone Biles about it yet.

Picture the scenario: Biles comes to watch her husband play for the Bears. Unfortunately, she seems to be wearing a jacket featuring references to the Packers – Chicago’s bitter rivals.

To be fair to Biles, Owens did play for the Packers last year. But the 29-year-old still had to clear things up during an appearance on Sippin’ with Screeden.

“She’s coming from the Olympics, quick turnaround, it was a last second decision that she was gonna come to the game. So she said oh, let me grab this, it has his face all over it. It wasn’t like, intentional, you know,” Owens said.

It was obviously an honest mistake from Biles. She didn’t do it intentionally.

Simone is coming off of another incredible run at the Olympics. So fans probably wouldn’t mind her minor error. We can’t imagine the Bears faithful holding it against her. Well, unless she does it again.

Speaking of the Paris Olympics, Jonathan was there to see his wife take on the world. And it was quite the experience for the Bears Safety.

Owens Looks Back at the Paris Memories

“That was just amazing, that was my first time there. I was just soaking in the culture and then, you know, going to the competition. The high stakes, you feel the energy in the building, they say her name and the whole stadium erupts. It was amazing. I was blessed,” Owens recalled.

When you’re married to a superstar like Biles, it’s obviously going to be quite the experience seeing her perform on the biggest stage. However, now it’s time for Owens to shift his focus back to the National Football League.

The Chicago Bears team will need to step up their game in the upcoming season. And Owens needs to bring his A game as well.