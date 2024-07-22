Simone Biles Reveals the Story Behind Her ‘And Still I Rise’ Tattoo in Netflix Documentary

An iconic piece of literature can speak volumes to an individual, as is evident from the way Simone Biles paid homage to her favorite poem through a tattoo. The GOAT gymnast has had her fair share of struggles since childhood and yet managed to rise from the ashes to prove herself worthy. In a story full of second chances, she has proven that circumstances do not need to define one’s successes.

When life threw Biles some difficult curveballs, there was one poem that encouraged her and gave her solace. The gymnast felt as if American poet and activist Maya Angelou’s memorable piece, ‘And I Still Rise’ embodied her story best.

The particular phrase hit so close to home that the athlete decided to immortalize it for herself in the form of a tattoo. Sporting the phrase on her collarbone, she has often flaunted it proudly to represent how she rose from her problems.

In her Netflix documentary, ‘Simone Biles: Rising,’ the GOAT had a dramatic moment in front of the camera that spotted her tattoo. Explaining how it perfectly fit her situation, Biles revealed how she has always loved the quote, saying,

“Before I got this tattoo, it was a saying that I loved. Obviously, Maya Angelou, and I was like ‘And Still I Rise’ is perfect.”

Biles wasn’t born into a cushy life and had to power through a troubled childhood before coming across gymnastics. Now a natural prodigy at the sport, she has always been grateful for her family and friends who have stood by her side and helped her heal from her trauma.

“I feel like that’s kind of the epitome of my career and my life story ’cause I always rise to the occasion. And even after all of the traumas and the downfalls, I’ve always risen.”

This part was one of the special moments in the documentary, so much so that a teaser before the release featured a special rendition of this poem.

Netflix launched Biles’ documentary with a special gesture

One of the trailers for the documentary that Netflix posted on their official social media pages featured some clips of Biles’ gravity-defying moves. What could be a better way to promote something so up, close, and personal to the gymnast than to attach it to her favorite poem?

To add to the flair and grandiosity of the setting, popular actor Viola Davis recited the poem by Maya Angelou. In her magnanimous voice, ‘And Still I Rise’ found a home amongst the gymnastics GOAT’s life story, giving meaning to her struggles and successes.

The trailer also got fans hyped for the release, as they saw how the poem fits perfectly with everything Biles has represented throughout her life. Moreover, now that the first part of the docu-series is out, we cannot wait to see what the next part has in store for us.