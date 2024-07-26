Simone Biles Stuns at Paris Olympics Vault Practice With a Terrific Yurchenko Pike

This Paris Olympics brings the season of redemptions for the USA Gymnastics team, particularly Simone Biles, who has been waiting to show why she is the GOAT of the sport. After an unfortunate run at the Tokyo Olympics, where she quit due to Twisties, she knew she had to come back in full force this season.

It took her months of healing and working on her mental health to get back to her gym for some casual practice. It was only in 2023, when she finally decided to prepare for the international stage, that she dedicated all of her efforts to training.

After a stunning comeback at the World Gymnastics Championships at Antwerp last year, fans knew she was more than prepared for the final showdown. Her sixth world title and a terrific performance at the Olympics trials finals sealed the deal and secured her ticket to Paris.

Recently, in a jaw-dropping glimpse, cameras at the official vault practice session captured Biles pull off a stunning move with the ease and finesse of an expert. The Yurchenko double pike – a move that only the GOAT has been able to pull off with a double pike and double somersault – has garnered notoriety for its insane difficulty.

The move is also incredibly dangerous if one does not manage to nail it since it could launch the gymnast in the air and potentially land on their neck with a single wrong move. But for Biles, her short height and mighty strength have proven to be more beneficial for such tricks, and she has managed to make history several times.

Now that she’s confidently pulling off these moves on the vault, fans are eager to see what she’d bring to the table during the competition. As it is, Biles is an all-rounder, and while no one expects her to take part in all four events, she is capable of acing them all.

Simone Biles was promised a better Olympics this year with less pressure

It’s no secret that the Tokyo Olympics was pretty overwhelming for Biles, not only due to her Twisties but also with all the pressure on her to win the medal. USA Today reported how she also earned the name ‘Gold medal token’ that year, which added to her stress.

With the star being an all-rounder across various gymnastics events, it seems like she did not have the option to opt out that year. However, times and the team have changed, and this year, Biles’ mental health has been everyone’s priority.

In the same report, the technical lead for the U.S. women, Chellsie Memmel, revealed how they assured Biles that she wouldn’t have to do all four events this year. Although in the end, if she does end up going for it, it would be her choice, the option to opt out would help her keep her calm and focus on her main events.