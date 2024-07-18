Simone Biles Shares Vision for Legacy Ahead of Paris Olympics

Simone Biles will be remembered as one of the most outstanding gymnasts to have ever lived among us. The athlete’s multiple accolades and Olympic achievements contribute to her dazzling status, and the standards she established in the sport are something that the new generation of gymnasts aspires to exceed.

Many athletes, such as the gymnast, create a legacy through their accomplishments. Biles also falls under this classification, as she has 37 World Championships as well as 7 Olympic medals.

However, such top-tier athletes are sometimes subjected to a lot of hate, which causes them to doubt themselves and even become frustrated, hurting their mental health. Biles has been through such problems, and she understands how terrible it is to be away from the sport she loves.

The 2024 Paris Olympics would be her third appearance on the grandest platform of all sports, and the athlete revealed her vision for the legacy she has made in an exclusive interview with Today on their Instagram. The host posed an intriguing question to Biles:

“Let’s say it’s 50 years down the road. How do you want yourself to be remembered?”

Simone Biles prefers not to compare her prime to her later career stages, maintaining a positive perspective. The gymnast has learned to cherish and relish every second she appears in a competition. She doesn’t want to waste time constantly criticizing herself or comparing herself to others, so Biles focuses exclusively on herself and all the positive things around her.

“Wow, look at her go. She is having so much fun. She’s loving what she’s doing. With who she’s doing it with. So, really just embracing that moment.”

Even though an athlete like her should be extremely competitive, the four-time Olympic gold winner refuses to give up the sense of fulfillment that gymnastics provides. The athlete’s influence extends beyond a single sport, as her personality has inspired many prominent personalities in the NBA.

NBA Stars in Awe of Simone Biles

In an interview with the Associated Press, NBA stars discussed their favorite gymnast, and when it comes to the sport, Simone Biles quickly rose to the top of the basketball player rankings. LeBron James, who has a 9-year-old daughter named Zhuri, acknowledged that the gymnast played a significant role in motivating her.

While Kevin Durant remarked that Biles is the “winner in life,” Bam Adebayo’s ambition is to take a picture with his favorite athlete. Tyrese Haliburton also chimed in, stating that he would almost certainly purchase a ticket to the Paris Olympics final, regardless of the expense, just to see Biles’ gymnastic talents.