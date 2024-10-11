Simone Biles Takes Time Off for ‘Recharging’ Amidst Gold Over America Tour

Sept 4 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Simone Biles is cheered by the crowd on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Traveling all over the country and putting up a once-in-a-lifetime show has to be exhausting at some point, and Simone Biles doesn’t shy away from painting the real picture. She and her entourage of gymnasts have been on the road for a while and have covered several states with their Gold Over America Tour. However, a busy schedule also includes some time off for the athletes.

Biles recently shared some glimpses from her temporary retreat while her tour is in full swing. The team’s next leg is at Sunrise, Florida, but until then, they’re stationed at Charlotte, North Carolina.

A recent Instagram story shared by the GOAT gymnast showed a collage of four pictures at a sunny poolside location featuring Biles, Casimir Schmidt, and Yul Moldauer. The teammates basked in some sunshine as they prepared for more grueling rehearsals and grand finales at various locations.

“recharging in charlotte, nc…”

Biles has always championed the need for rest and recovery during training, especially when the goal is a high-stakes performance. Be it preparing for the Olympics or rehearsing moves for the Gold Over America Tour, she prioritizes mental well-being over anything else.

Biles’ influence on the mental health system in America

In 2021, when Simone Biles walked out of the Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health issues as the main trigger for the tragedy, she sparked a conversation about athletes’ well-being. Particularly, she wanted the world to understand how caving into pressure was natural when the stakes were high.

This fueled a conversation surrounding mental health, and Biles’ vulnerability prompted several to seek therapy or professional help. A recent study by Female Quotient finally put forth the significant change that the GOAT had brought about in the mental health scene.

The research revealed that about 63% of American women sought therapy and counseling after deriving inspiration from Simone Biles. This came after her Tokyo fiasco and how she opened up about never missing a therapy session ever since she began. The gymnast’s journey hasn’t been the smoothest, but her impact on the general masses and their well-being has been significant.