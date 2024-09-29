Simone Biles Welcomed by Milwaukee Bucks Star Khris Middleton With a Special Gift

Wherever Simone Biles goes, she makes sure to make a statement so impactful that one can’t help but be inspired. She and her troupe have been touring all over the United States to bring their Gold Over America Tour to every state. Recently, they stopped at Milwaukee to put up a spectacular show, and Biles received a souvenir in return.

The Fiserv Forum is the home to the Milwaukee Bucks, and as a welcoming gift, NBA star and Bucks forward Khris Middleton wished to give away something special. In a post by the official social media account of the Fiserv arena, cameras captured the basketball player gifting Biles his jersey backstage.

The Number 22 green jersey had a special message dedicated to her at the back of the apparel as a note of gratitude. The message read:

“To the GOAT…

Thx 4 being an inspiration to all…”

As she prepared to put up a grand show for the city, donning her signature gold costume, the 27-year-old gymnast was all smiles as she accepted the gift. Wisconsin had always been warm and welcoming to her and her husband, Jonathan Owens, and this was a testament to that.

The couple’s connection with the state goes way back to when Owens was an integral part of the NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. Since then, Biles has often visited the state to cheer for her husband, and now the tables have turned.

Owens recently surprised his gymnast wife when she landed in Milwaukee for the tour and the rehearsals. Showing up with a bouquet of roses, the Chicago Bears safety decided to drive down two hours away from his team’s hometown to support Biles and the troupe.

Since the next leg of the tour happens to be in Chicago, just in time for the Bears v/s Rams match at Soldier Field, Biles might also make an appearance at the stadium to cheer for Owens. The spirits are high and the football player even raved about how their schedules coincided perfectly for the match while they dealt with long-distance on other days.

Meanwhile, the success of the Milwaukee show was just another testament to how impactful the Gold Over America Tour has been overall. Promising a whole lot of music, dancing, and gravity-defying tricks, the elite gymnasts have so far created a stunning choreography for the two-hour-long show. And now, as they move on to Chicago to dust on some more gold, fans can’t wait to see the Olympian in action.