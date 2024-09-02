Simone Biles Prepares for Gold Over America Tour With an Adorable Message for Jonathan Owens

With Simone Biles finally wrapping up her Paris Olympics journey on a bittersweet note, she isn’t ready to stop just yet. A brief break later, she has now returned to her gym to kickstart her Gold Over America Tour with some of her Olympic teammates.

The tour will involve the entourage visiting various states and putting up a gymnastics show that will tell the audience a story of resilience and strength. Biles had previously conducted a similar tour across the United States and received an overwhelmingly positive response. And now she’s all set for another round full of surprises and jaw-dropping performances.

But every long trip of hers is incomplete without a sweet gesture for her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens. The couple has stuck through thick and thin with the gymnastics GOAT’s constant traveling for the Olympics this year and the American footballer’s stint with the Chicago Bears. And now, with Biles traveling the country, they would have to remain apart for a long time.

Biles made the best out of the situation with some adorable pictures and a message for Owens. While it was sad, she made a promise to meet him soon, either en route during the tour or once she wrapped up her travel.

“see you in a few weeks…”

With Owens having recently made it to the roster for the Chicago Bears as a defensive back, his stint has only been more intense this season. Biles, being the proud WAG that she is, has always tried attending each game of the team, cheering for Owens from the sidelines.

The NFL safety hasn’t backed down on his end either, with his constant support for his wife. During her Olympic appearance, fans even spotted Owens keeping notes of Biles’ scores and moves, drawing heartfelt reactions from the world.

Seeing her promise to catch up with him in a few weeks, Owens re-shared the Instagram story that Biles uploaded. He showered love and hinted at promises with heart and fingers crossed emoticons on the picture.

With such emotional moments all around, Biles has officially launched her Gold Over America Tour and plans to cover various states across the country. Biles reported that every show will last for about two hours, is a pop-concert-style performance, and hopes to inspire the younger generation with a star-studded roster and the theme of redemption.