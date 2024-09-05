“Taller Than I Thought”: Simone Biles Weighs In on a Popular Tennis Icon Who Could Give Gymnastics a Shot

Sept 4 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Simone Biles is cheered by the crowd on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The US Open has already taken the world by storm, with icons like Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek setting the hard court on fire. And gracing the occasion with her presence, Olympic GOAT Simone Biles recently attended a few of the matches to support her fellow athletes. Amidst banter and star-studded appearances on the bleachers, she also answered a few pressing questions.

Sporting a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses and casual attire complete with some bling, Biles’ grand entrance sent fans into a frenzy. She particularly wanted to catch her favorite athlete, Swiatek’s match against Jessica Pegula.

Amidst the match shenanigans, she talked to media hosts about various aspects of her future now that she had successfully wrapped up her Paris Olympics performance. She was now prepping for her Gold Over America Tour and wanted to take a break from the gym to cheer for other athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

However, one of the interesting questions a reporter asked her was to pick any tennis player who could also crush it in gymnastics. The GOAT was taken by surprise before she could think of an athlete fit for the sport.

“I feel like there’s so many! Honestly, tennis players are taller than I thought.“

Despite her apprehension, Biles immediately landed upon her ideal choice. She believed fellow Team USA athlete and Olympian Coco Gauff could make it to the gymnastics stage. Although she’d still be taller than the average gymnast, towering at 5’9″, perhaps her athleticism and flexibility appealed to Biles.

Biles has made a beeline towards various sporting events ever since the Paris Olympics ended. In addition to the US Open and the recent WNBA match, she also voiced support for the ongoing Paralympics in the French capital.

Biles’ effort to highlight Paralympians’ struggles was well-received

Recently, in an effort to shine the spotlight on the ongoing Paralympics, Biles took to X to encourage sports enthusiasts to cheer for their respective athletes as well.

So far, the Paris Olympics have witnessed a significant influx of viewers and on-ground audience, and the 27-year-old wants the same response for Paralympians as well.

She cheered for the USA contingent, asking fans to follow and watch the athletes’ matches. Knowing the struggles of sportspersons trying to bring the crowd to notice their passions, Biles knew what an athlete had to go through for a successful career.