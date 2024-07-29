The Spotlight Shines on Simone Biles as She Admits Feeling ‘Grateful’ to Be Doing What She Loves at the Paris Olympics

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after performing on the beam in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The world waited for Simone Biles’ comeback at the Paris Olympics, and when it did happen, it was an emotional moment for everyone involved. The star’s post-Tokyo Olympics hiatus left everyone wondering if she would ever return to competing. But gymnastics is something she has always loved, and she has always been clear on that.

The Rio Olympics was where it all began for Biles, where she went from a rookie to a star overnight, garnering all the attention in the process. While the Tokyo Olympics was a significant hurdle in her journey through the sport, she navigated ‘twisties’ like a champ.

Biles is called the GOAT of the sport not just for her mental strength, but also for her exceptional skill set and talent. Her mastery of various apparatuses and all-around expertise has consistently made her a core member of the USA gymnastics team.

This year, after months of preparation and several competitions, the Paris Olympics qualifiers were a sight to see. Biles was in full form and participated in all four events, scoring high each time. Getting the USA on a lead across various nations, her zeal to finish things strong was undeterred.

Yet, when she took a moment to reflect on all the nerves and excitement, she couldn’t help but feel grateful for it all. Getting a second chance at the sport, getting a window of hope, and being able to improve herself has only been positive so far.

In an emotional post on her Instagram, she shared some of the gorgeous shots from the arena. Watching her in action is perhaps one of the most enigmatic sights to witness, and she had a lot of gratitude in her.

“grateful to be doing what I love…”

All of this took place amidst one of the bigger hiccups that occurred during the qualifiers. Biles got down with an unknown injury that got fans concerned for her health and well-being.

Biles powered through an injury to qualify for the finals

It’s no secret that the world champion is not someone who would ignore her pain to push forth in a competition. Fans and fellow athletes know and respect that aspect about her, which eventually got several talking about athletes’ well-being.

However, the Paris Olympics witnessed a resilient side of Biles, who chose to push through a calf injury she sustained during qualifiers. It turns out that she had hurt her leg during a warm-up session, got timely medical help, and emerged with a taped-up leg and more strength.

While fans were concerned, she assured everyone that she was fine and she could push through without any hindrances. And it turns out that Simone Biles may have leveled up after that because she aced through all the apparatuses.