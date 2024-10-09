“They’re My Babies”: Simone Biles’ Sister Adria Dons Coach’s Hat for World Champions Center’s Junior Gymnasts

Simone Biles has made it big with her gymnastics career, soaring new heights every single day. Currently, on the road, she is busy putting up a memorable show across the country with her Gold Over America Tour. But what about back home, where her personal gym—the World Championships Center—needed a guide for young kids?

Adria Biles, her younger sister, followed her footsteps into the sport when they were young. While she eventually parted ways and didn’t go professional like her sister, she found her calling in a separate department that made her happy.

Coaching young children at the gym has been one of the 25-year-old’s best moments in life these days. The World Champions Centre focuses not just on providing elite-level training but also on creating a safe space away from the sport’s toxicity. Adria prides herself on making sure her mentees feel comfortable expressing themselves, and it looks like they’ve already been delivering good results.

Sharing a small sneak peek into one of her training sessions, Adria revealed how her students had been competing already. The set of pictures showed her in a red polo t-shirt with space buns, interacting with the kids as they performed tricks on the vault.

“my girls have had a competition every weekend since the beginning of sept and i’m so so proud of them.”

Coaching seems to be working well for Adria, who went back to her roots and now aims to build young elite gymnasts. Encouraging kids to do their best while also pushing them to reach their potential comes with her love pouring out for them.

“i’m so in love with my job and i’m so grateful i get to be their coach…they’re my babies and i’m obsessed w them.”

What followed was a series of selfies and group pictures featuring Adria and her students, sporting wide smiles and the center’s uniforms.

Both Simone and Adria have always stayed true to themselves throughout their lives, and that’s one of the many things that strengthens their bond. Having faced a tough childhood where they, along with their elder siblings, were forced into foster care, things improved when their grandparents adopted the two sisters.

Since then, Adria has been the Olympian’s ride-or-die, supporting her through every bump on the road. Be it her exit from the Tokyo Olympics or her current endeavors since her victory in Paris, the sisters have always stuck together. Now that they’re on similar paths, one might see more moments of the Biles siblings interacting near the vault.