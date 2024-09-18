Noah Lyles Reveals He’s ‘In Talks’ With Tyreek Hill for Highly-Debated 60m Sprint: “Everybody Wants to Race the Fastest Man”

NFL’s Tyreek Hill has become a notorious name in the track and field world for his constant claims of wanting to beat Noah Lyles at his own game. Ever since the sprinter’s comments on how national-level competitions like the NBA couldn’t claim winners to be world champions, several have made scathing digs at him. Recently, Lyles revealed a potential update addressing Hill’s claims.

In a candid chat with Stan Verrett from ESPN, he addressed his beef with Hill and how they might have talked about a race between them. Speaking of how it all began and what Lyles felt about the NFL player’s claims, Verrett wanted to know his thoughts on whether a competition was truly possible.

Lyles immediately defended his claim that Hill just wanted some attention, which he successfully got. Since he was the fastest man on track currently, he knew everyone, including the NFL icon, wanted to race against him—either to test his worth or to try and one-up his pace.

“Look man, you got to be serious. Everyone want to jump up to the top…everybody wants to race the fastest man. I didn’t grab this title because it’s easy or I went the easy route.“

He firmly denied the chance for a 100m competition between the two, claiming that Hill would have to push through several other competitors before getting to him. However, he could see the possibility of having a 60m indoor race between the two since he knew Hill had attempted that before.

Claiming that he was in talks with Hill about the same, Lyles assured fans that what had begun as regular public banter may soon become public.

This began a few months ago when Lyles’ statements surrounding the World Champions title garnered attention. With the NBA team winning gold at the Olympics, Hill took a dig at the statement and joined the bandwagon by asking the sprinter to keep his comments limited to track.

While he initially dismissed the NFL player’s public attack, Lyles soon hopped in, promising that if his challenge was real, he’d see him on the track pretty soon.

Since then, fans have been calling out both athletes for a showdown, although the distance they would sprint was yet to be declared. Now that they seem to have settled on that, the competition won’t be too far in the future.