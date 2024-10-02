“They’ve…Grown Up With Me”: Simone Biles Reflects on Her Impact by ‘Speaking to Most Demographics’

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after competing on the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 4’8 rockstar of a gymnast returned to the Olympics in full force this year in Paris and had the world rooting for her at every step. Simone Biles’ story and ideals have inspired many, and she recently had a chance to reflect upon them.

In an interview with CBS Pittsburgh, the GOAT talked about how her journey impacted several generations of sports enthusiasts. Competing on a professional level at 16, Biles had already made waves years before her Olympic debut in Rio. She also won her first World title at the time, attaining the spotlight that set forth her career.

Since then, Biles has grown in front of an audience where the world watches her stumble, rise, and nail every move she attempts. Her status as a gymnastics prodigy couldn’t have been closer to the truth, given how easily she navigated the nerves and difficulties.

Speaking about what it was like to not only indulge in a sport that all generations have enjoyed watching but also be a relatable figure for both kids and adults, Biles expressed her gratitude.

“I feel like I can speak to most demographics, and that’s what’s so special about what gymnastics has to offer and to share.”

Biles’ vast experience in elite gymnastics has enabled her audience to establish a profound connection with her.

“If you think about it, I’ve been on a competitive stage for over ten years, especially on a world scene. So they’ve kinda grown up with me and I think that’s also something really special that the sport has given me…”

Biles is currently captivating millions of people across the country with her entourage as they tour for the Gold Over America Tour. Her remarkable tricks and tales of resilience are continuing to captivate and enthrall the audience.

Back home, she takes pride in running the World Champions Centre in Houston, Texas — a safe haven for young gymnasts to be themselves and make mistakes.

Biles firmly believes that her widespread impact and popularity can help young gymnasts grow into well-rounded individuals. But most importantly, as a 27-year-old, she makes sure to have fun and highly recommends it to her young and old fans.