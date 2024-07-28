“This Is Just So Perfect”: Fans Go Wild as Simone Biles Delivers Stunning Floor Exercise Performance at Paris Olympics

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor exercise in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics is generating a lot of excitement for Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team. All of the anticipation stemmed from Simone Biles’ arrival, since she is currently in her redemption arc, attempting to reclaim the things she lost at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. All of the hype was justified when the Olympian demonstrated her talent during the Women’s Qualification—Subdivision 2 Rotation 2.

Simone was determined to show the world her dangerous competitive form again, so she chose Taylor Swift’s “…Ready for It?” as the intro song. The floor exercise for Team USA occurred after all of the other competing teams in rotation 2, and the gymnast knew she needed to finish the event strong.

The crowd cheered, and when Biles was ready, the entire gymnasium fell silent. Simone perfectly timed with each beat, and instantly demonstrated her talents by performing many flips. However, as the fans roared with delight, Biles performed many spins in mid-air and landed neatly in the floor’s corner.

This was a dangerous move on her part, but with an Olympic gold medal on the line, the 27-year-old didn’t want to pass up the opportunity. After a few moves, the gymnast committed to a wolf spin, causing the audience to yell with enthusiasm.

Simone Biles demonstrated her supremacy by scoring 14.600 points, surpassing her colleagues Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

Simone Biles’ floor routine at the Olympics including the …Ready for it? intro! pic.twitter.com/Ka9ATnsoPj — erin (@erinpen89) July 28, 2024

The entire performance drew the attention of not only the audience but also internet fans, who were thrilled to see this level of competition at the pinnacle of the sport.

The goat of all goats ❤️❤️❤️ — the truth (@joevankas) July 28, 2024

This admirer appreciated Biles’ bold maneuvers with a specific detail.

She hurt her left ankle She performed this before and it was This is the most difficult to perform in the World! It wasn’t perfect but definitely GREAT!! Team USA!! — PJ (@JazzInCincy) July 28, 2024

This fan was astounded by Biles’ performance.

how is she hurling herself in the air like that?? this is just so perfect — ૮₍˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶₎ა (@theiconicashley) July 28, 2024

Another fan had a similar response.

that blend of athleticism and artistry is what makes her a legend — Azn Hyunnie (@hyunnie_hunny) July 28, 2024

This gymnastic aficionado is confident that Biles will win the gold medal in the following competitions.

The queen is on fire let go Simone for gold… — sunshine (@sunshinebear902) July 28, 2024

While the gymnast gives her all at the Paris Olympics, this event could be the last time the world sees her compete. Biles’ journey of excellence will eventually come to an end, but in a recent interview with Today, she explained what she wanted her legacy to be.

Simone Biles Shares Vision for Her Legacy

The most decorated gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, revealed that when she parted ways with the sport and entered the latter stages of her retirement, she wanted to look back and see a gymnast who had given her all.

She wanted to recall how much fun she had at various events and embrace every single moment she was having with her teammates and her performances. Even though Biles is very competitive when it comes to the coveted gymnastic events, she just wants to have a good time until she is here, as all of this positiveness would only contribute to her having a good memory.