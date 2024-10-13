“Wasn’t the Smartest Thing”: Simone Biles and Gold Over America Tour Team Attempt a Jaw-Dropping Diving Stunt

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the beam in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Gold Over America Tour has been impressing fans all across the country with their entertaining performances. However, once the arena empties out, Simone Biles and the gymnasts are back on the mat for their next show, and they take time out to try some new moves.

Gymnast influencer Ian Gunther often posts videos from their training sessions trying out new moves. He recently compiled a game-like tryout of the jaw-dropping full twist diving move on the vault where the gymnast has to flip up, do a full 360° twist, dive down on the floor, and smoothly finish by standing upright.

The attempt was fun, to say the least, with Biles, Gunther, and several others trying their best to pull the move. Many struggled with it by either botching the first flip or the landing, making it a tricky skill to nail on the first try.

Biles, Gunther, Joscelyn Roberson, Casimir Schmidt, Yul Moldauer, Riley Loos, and Frederick Richard went in individually to try out the move. Most were confident they would nail it in their first few tries, but the move turned out to be harder than they thought.

“This probably wasn’t the smartest thing to try…”

Biles even guaranteed that she might be able to pull off the skill accurately at her first-ever attempt. However, she couldn’t twist properly, and Gunther teased her about her failed attempt during her first try.

Meanwhile, out of all the gymnasts who attempted the complicated move, only Richard could make it work on his first try. Given how he’s known for his flips, it shouldn’t be surprising that the full twist-dive roll was up his alley.

Moldauer, on the other hand, did not have good luck with his attempts and ended up with a nasty fall on his last try. But other than this seemingly tough trick, the elites have also tried their hands at various other moves.

Biles attempts a Pommel horse move

In one of her earlier practice sessions before the Gold Over America Tour began its first-ever show this season, Biles and her gang had a Pommel horse mushroom, which piqued their curiosity.

Could the women try out and successfully complete a move traditionally included in the men’s gymnastics category?

In a video on her Instagram stories, Biles gave a glimpse of how the rehearsals were going on for the performance. But the fun video featured her standing near the pommel horse mushroom, aiming to go for an attempt.

To everyone’s surprise, not only did the GOAT nail it on her first try, but she also pulled off a proper flared position. Amidst cheers from the team members, Biles smiled and walked away triumphant, knowing she had added another feather to her cap.