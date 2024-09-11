Why Simone Biles ‘Can’t Go’ on Tour Without Her Iconic Goat Necklace?

A gymnastics event isn’t complete without Simone Biles wearing her famed GOAT necklace, which has become more than just a fashion statement. She consistently emphasized the significance of her signature jewelry, and as she readied herself for her upcoming tour, she made sure to carry it with her at all times.

Biles headed to Instagram to share a short video of herself wearing a black shirt with her trademark GOAT necklace. Along with this, she wrote an additional note stating:

“Can’t go on my tour w/o my GOAT necklace.“

Biles will compete in the Gold Over American Tour following a successful Olympic campaign that included three gold medals and one silver. However, just like every other event, she carried her GOAT necklace, which she admitted was more than simply jewelry.

The 27-year-old additionally tagged the particular necklace’s maker, Janet Heller, in her Instagram story. Heller’s business, which has an outlet in Calabasas, California, benefited greatly from the jewelry’s popularity after Biles recaptured her Olympic gold medal in Paris.

The jeweler also spoke with ABC 7, stating that Biles contacted her to place this order, which she and her staff accomplished in just five weeks. Heller has been in this field for a long time, but this endeavor marked the “pinnacle” of her career.

In addition to the exquisite details, the necklace also contained 546 diamonds. According to Heller, there was a narrative behind the particular necklace, and it represented Biles’ prominence in her sport, where she is often regarded as the “GOAT.”

The jewelry maker also confirmed that she will not manufacture any further pieces of this necklace because it belongs solely to the American gymnast.

Biles was spotted wearing the necklace during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The episode’s host greeted her, and after several conversations, he couldn’t help but notice the fascinating jewelry the gymnast had around her neck.

Fallon was more intrigued by it and inquired whether Biles accepted the title of “GOAT” to be associated with her. The 27-year-old responded to him, saying:

“Well, I think it’s funny to play off; obviously, all of my fans and people have embraced, loved, and supported me throughout my journey, but also the haters, because there’s always the comments like, ‘Stop calling her the GOAT. She’s not the GOAT.’ So, it’s like it makes people happy, and then it just pisses people off.”

She enjoys the GOAT reference because of the love and support she has received from her fans. However, it also irritated those who disliked her, and Biles enjoyed witnessing it.