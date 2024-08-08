“Will Forever Look Up to You”: Post-Olympic Success, Simone Biles Receives an Emotional Ode From Sister, Adria

The bond Simone Biles has with her younger sister, Adria, is unmatched, with them sharing the same history and struggles.

Growing up in foster care before their grandparents adopted them, the sisters have always cheered each other up during tough times. And when one of them achieves something big, it always calls for grand celebrations.

Adria has always mentioned how she grew up, inspired by her star sister pushing through troubles and conquering challenges. Having always hyped her up during competitions, the younger sibling has been vocal about her admiration for Simone.

During the Paris Olympics, when the 27-year-old swooped in to win three golds and a silver medal across all her events, Adria was her biggest cheerleader.

Constantly updating fans on the live happenings and recording her sister’s performances on stage, she was already proud of how far Simone had come.

Later, in an Instagram post, she shared a rare photograph from their childhood, sporting toothy smiles as they posed for the camera. This was followed by a heartfelt note where Adria expressed the amount of respect she had developed for her elder sister.

“the little girl in me would look for you in every single room she walks into.”

She credited Simone with making her who she is today and expressed her gratitude. The bond between the sisters has been strong enough to withstand the test of time and adversity, and they have always embodied resilience throughout their lives.

“you have made me into the person i am today and i will forever look up to you. i love you sister…”

This wasn’t the first instance where Adria publicly spoke highly of her sister and how she had inspired her. Being each other’s ride-or-die meant many such heartwarming dedications for Simone across her career.

Adria always felt that Simone was destined for greatness

When Simone created history by winning her first gold at the Paris Olympics, it was an unbelievable moment for the entire world. Marking her terrific comeback, this was only the start of something grand.

This made her family extremely emotional, knowing how much Simone had struggled over the past year. If it weren’t for their family standing by her, the 27-year-old wouldn’t have hoped to hop back on the international stage, let alone get her redemption.

Adria immediately shared a picture of them that they took during the post-victory celebrations, sporting huge smiles. This was Simone’s third Olympic run, and her sister was still in awe of how she pulled it off, knowing she deserved the world for what she had achieved.