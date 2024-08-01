“You Deserve the Entire World”: After Simone Biles Wins the Gold, Sister Adria Congratulates Her With a Heartwarming Note

Some of Simone Biles’ biggest supporters are her family members, who never miss a single opportunity to hype her up. Be it her competitions or a new outfit, one can easily spot comments from her sister, Adria, complimenting and encouraging her. So when the Olympian won the gold in Paris, she was right there to cheer her on.

Apart from constantly updating fans on the live events that had been taking place in the arena, Adria also took to Instagram, to post a story on Biles’s win. The photo seemed like it was taken immediately after the event when friends and families of the gymnasts were celebrating alongside.

The Paris Olympics was Biles’ third time competing on the international stage, and no matter how many times she did it, Adria was always full of respect. Both sisters started as gymnasts and while Adria eventually parted ways with the sport, she never failed to push her sister towards the forefront of greatness.

In the Instagram story, she penned a heartfelt note for her sister, talking about how she felt proud of her achievements. Having watched her go through so many struggles, she couldn’t help but be surprised by her sister’s ability to get through it gracefully.

“You deserve the entire world…

3rd time around and i’m still in awe of you…”

The adoration between the sisters was evident, with their constant messages of support and love for one another. Biles shared the story on her social media account, presumably feeling equally emotional about the message.

“love you sister”

Adria and Simone have managed to set sisterhood goals with their camaraderie both offline and online. Just like any other pair of siblings, they have their inside jokes and debates, and nothing stops them from being each other’s biggest support systems. Their bond goes beyond mere companionship, as Adria looks up to her sister.

Adria supports and looks up to her elder sister

During Simone’s wedding anniversary earlier this year, her sister took time to reminisce and recall what had changed in all these years. While the wedding in itself was a significant event that marked a happy milestone in her sister’s life, Adria couldn’t help but be in awe of the gymnast in several ways.

Simone’s unfortunate circumstances at the Tokyo Olympics pretty much dictated lots of negative narratives surrounding her skills. Undeterred, she went in and pursued gymnastics again, gathering surprise, concern, and awe from everyone in the process. For her younger sister, this act alone was one of the most courageous acts one could pull.

Since then, she has celebrated every occasion with the GOAT, bringing life to her party at every step. The dedicated note on Simone’s win was just one of many instances where Adria has shown how much she respected her elder sister’s struggles through life.