“You Deserve Jail”: Previously Mistaken for a Child, Simone Biles Now Shoots Bold Opinions on Air Travel Style

Despite being 4’8, Simone Biles packs a punch when it comes to performing complicated gymnastics moves on the vault. Yet this feature has often worked to her disadvantage, particularly during one instance where an air hostess mistook her for a child. Recently, adding to her woes of air travel, she shared another discomfort online.

On her official Threads account, she highlighted the struggles of air travel fashion and how she had some strong opinions on one’s choice of clothes. At a time when one would seek comfort and convenience, she criticized people for donning jeans on planes.

Biles has been a fashion icon so far apart from her long list of achievements in gymnastics. From partnering with sports apparel brand Athleta to championing custom-made clothes for her husband, Jonathan Owens’ NFL matches, fans have often appreciated her styling sense.

However, her disappointment came in probably during one of her countless excursions, where the discovery led to some extreme emotions. Whether she saw someone sporting a pair of jeans on board or was forced to do it herself is unclear.

“if you willingly wear jeans on a plane you deserve jail”

But Biles’ air travel woes do not end here since she has previously faced an embarrassing situation while on the plane. At a time when her 4’8 self played to her advantage on the gymnastics stage, it wasn’t the case outside the arena.

Biles was once mistaken for a child on board

Sometime in 2022, Biles took to her Instagram stories to share an awkward moment between her and a flight attendant. The location of the incident is unknown, but her short height triggered the attendant’s misunderstanding.

It turns out that she received a coloring book on behalf of the airlines since they mistook her for a child. Her 4’8 height did not help the cause, and while there could’ve been apologies later, the GOAT was pretty embarrassed by the situation.

She even got back with a savage reply, denying the book and informing the attendant that she was 25 years old. Thankfully, Biles could laugh it off later on as a hiccup in an otherwise happy life.