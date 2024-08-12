“An Honor to Watch You”: Katie Ledecky Receives a Heartwarming Call From POTUS Joe Biden

The Paris Olympics wrapped up with great enthusiasm and pomp, just like the way it had begun. Now that the athletes have finally rounded up all their medals, Team USA had a lot to brag about, particularly in terms of decorated athletes, including Katie Ledecky.

The swimming sensation won the ninth Olympic gold medal of her career, bringing her overall total to fourteen medals. This made her the most decorated female swimmer and most decorated American woman of all time. Yet, what surprises fans the most is her effortlessness while achieving such incredible milestones.

After a successful run in Paris, Ledecky received one of the most special honors as a congratulatory gesture. The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, called her up to wish her the best and appreciate her participation this season.

With an enthusiastic greeting, President Biden congratulated the 27-year-old swimming icon on becoming one of the most decorated athletes. He revealed how he was proud of her and her achievements and was glad he awarded her with the Medal of Freedom in 2024.

“I’ll tell you what. Becoming the most decorated woman in the US Olympic history is pretty damn impressive!”

Ledecky thanked the President for his kind words and also acknowledged the presence of Dr. Jill Biden in Paris, cheering for all the athletes. Her gesture meant a lot to the contingent and gave the participants a good boost. The swimmer also revealed how she took Biden’s request to win some medals before the Paris Olympics seriously, leading to a good result. Naturally, the President was overjoyed to hear this.

“It’s an honor to watch you. It really is.”

The swimming sensation proved just how iconic she is as a competitor when she left everyone behind to win her golds this season. Fans were fortunate to witness several historic milestones, including the fourth 800m gold of her career.

Ledecky marks her twelfth year to a historic win at her fourth Olympics

Ledecky qualified for her first-ever Olympics in 2012 in London, where she immediately impressed fans with her long-distance swimming skills. One of her strengths was the 800m freestyle – an event that got her her first Olympic gold at the age of 15.

Since then, the Maryland native has always aced the event at every single Olympic games, with the Paris Olympics being no exception. She marked her fourth Olympic gold for the 800m event across twelve years – a feat that perhaps only the 27-year-old can boast about.

Following the win, she penned an emotional ode to her career and how this gold meant the world to her. She was also grateful for fans who have always been beside her and her support system who made sure she could achieve these milestones.