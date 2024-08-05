Marking “12 Years to the Day”, Katie Ledecky Bags Historic Fourth 800m Olympic Gold Leaving the Internet in a Frenzy

Aug 3, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 800-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not surprising to see Katie Ledecky make waves on the internet for her terrific performance at the Paris Olympics so far. Her skill and speed have already won her multiple medals, and now she’s rewriting history with her records and achievements.

Her winning the 800m freestyle with finesse had to be one of the greatest sights for fans. Clocking in at 8:11.04, she bagged the fourth gold of her career in the specific category – a feat, that no one has been able to pull off, other than Michael Phelps.

Fourth Olympic games and 12 years in, she stood at the podium for the exact event, winning the same position every time since the 2012 London Olympics. The only difference was that the 27-year-old was more grateful, more experienced, and hungrier for a better outcome.

In an emotional Instagram post, she thanked some of her most significant supporters individually, including coach Anthony Nesty, who always had her back.

“12 years to the day, got the job done for the 4-peat.

Thanks to everyone for the support— my coaches, teammates, friends, family, sponsors, and so many of YOU!”

Netizens didn’t miss out on congratulating Ledecky, expressing their pride and joy. Some popular figures also sent their good wishes.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was one of the highlights of the comments section.

“Congrats! So happy and proud of you…”

So was Hollywood star Selma Blair and her wish.

“So very proud of you…”

Actress Sophia Bush had a lot to say.

“What a joy it is to watch you crush it! Wild that half the time you’re moving so fast that it looks like you’re alone in the pool!”

Fellow teammate Katie Grimes couldn’t stop praising her captain.

“That’s our captain!!!!!”

And lastly, Paige Madden, Ledecky’s teammate and fellow 800m competitor, recalled her sweet gesture after their win and attested.

“A great swimmer but even better person. Thank you for everything Katie!”

The women’s freestyle witnessed a dramatic finish between Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus, and Madden. All three finished within close times of one another and were extremely happy for each other.

What made the event more special was how the gold medal winner stepped up on the podium and invited her teammate to stand alongside her. Ledecky’s gesture towards Madden was an honorable move for the 25-year-old’s first individual Olympic medal. The world saw it as a class act, and Ledecky’s place as America’s queen of the pool stood strong.