Snoop Dogg Sweats It Out in the Pool with Michael Phelps in Special Collaboration

Snoop Dogg’s quest to get closer to sports has already gotten him the role of Team USA’s official correspondent at the Paris Olympics.

However, he continues to amuse fans and sports enthusiasts alike with his keen interest in various disciplines, taking part in the activities as much as possible.

Previously, sometime around the track and field trials for the Olympics, he attempted to run a 200m sprint along with some iconic athletes. Fans have also hyped up his presence in Paris ever since.

Having attended various sporting events and hyped up athletes in his quirky style, Snoop has already garnered a lot of attention.

Wearing t-shirts with the faces of some of his favorite athletes, interacting with them off-stage, commenting on their performances, and even cheering for them from the sidelines, the rapper has stolen America’s heart.

And, if all of this wasn’t enough, Snoop went on to learn swimming to get his wading skills sharpened. For this, he collaborated with the iconic Michael Phelps, and what followed was a hilarious session of the GOAT practicing some warm-ups in the pool with the 52-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Seasons George V Paris (@fsgeorgevparis)

Together, Snoop and Phelps got into the water, with the former trying his best to strengthen his lungs as he freestyled his way across the pool. He refused swimming goggles and hopped right into the pool, and while it looked like he struggled for a bit, Snoop’s spirits were high.

After a few rounds of swimming and sporting a gleeful smile at being able to wade through the water with ease, Snoop thanked his new friend for helping him out with his “lifetime goal“. At the same time, he couldn’t help but express his awe at how Phelps pulled it off effortlessly.

“Mike (Michael) you make it look too easy!”

Snoop thanked the Phelps family for helping him with the video and collaborating with him during the Olympics. While the swimming events went quite well for Team USA, there are more events coming up and more potential for medals to pile up.

“Let’s get some more golds!”

The rapper is still around to cover other events, making his special appearance in the audience to boost the morale of athletes.

Dubbed ‘America’s Uncle‘, he seems to be having the time of his life, running around, participating in the equestrian dressage along with Martha Stewart, and being a jolly presence overall.

Fans have loved his role and look forward to more such crossovers between the rapper and sports.