“We’ve Made Each Other Better”: Ariarne Titmus Opens Up on Relation With Katie Ledecky After Terrific Performance at the Paris Olympics

Aug 3, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) and and Ariarne Titmus (Australia) in the women’s 800-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

After a series of electrifying performances in the Paris Olympics pool that captivated audiences worldwide, Australian swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus has offered a candid reflection on her relation with American legend Katie Ledecky.

The duo faced off in several events, including the Women’s 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, and 4x200m Freestyle Relay, providing spectators with thrilling races characterized by close finishes and razor-thin time differences.

Sitting down in an interview with the official Olympic media team, Titmus shared her thoughts on her experience in Paris and respect for her American rival.

While Titmus successfully defended her 400m Freestyle title against Ledecky’s attempt to reclaim it, she expressed deep admiration for her competitor.

She was simply honored to be swimming alongside Ledecky – one of the most decorated female swimmers in the world. While she confessed it was ‘a relief’ to end the Olympics on a high note, with four medals to her name, competing with her long-time rival got her going.

“It’s so fun, and an absolute privilege to push her, and she pushes me every day. And I think we’ve made each other better because of it.”

Calling Ledecky “remarkable” at the 800m freestyle, Titmus admitted that she did her best to challenge the American in that race. And while she walked off with the silver, she was proud of her efforts to keep Ledecky on her toes and put up a good fight.

Ledecky, in turn, had publicly commended Titmus and the competitive spirit she brings to events. Even after securing bronze in the 400m Freestyle, Ledecky remained positive, valuing the opportunity to compete against world-class athletes.

“Always an honor to race the best in the world…”

The Paris Olympics showcased not only the exceptional talents of Ledecky and Titmus but also their sportsmanship and mutual respect.

Their rivalry, which has often intensified pool competitions, has ultimately fostered a spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie in the swimming world.