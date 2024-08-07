mobile app bar

Team USA Day 12 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

When the Paris Olympics approached Day 12 (August 7), the United States found a considerable medal advantage over its competitors. However, thanks to the constancy of the Team USA competitors, fans were able to see more prolific performances in the coveted event.

Diving

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

Carson Tyler – 7th place (Qualified)

Andrew Capobianco – 15th place

Sport Climbing

Men’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead

Colin Duffy – 7th place (Qualified)

Jesse Grupper – 18th place

Athletics

Men’s High Jump Qualification

Shelby McEwen – 1st place (Qualified)

Juvaughn Harrison – 19th place

Vernon Turner – 28th place

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1

Masai Russell – 3rd place (Qualified)

Alaysha Johnson – 7th place (Qualified)

Grace Stark – 11th place (Qualified)

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A

Maggie Malone-Hardin – 12th place

Men’s 5000m Round 1

(Heat 1) Graham Blanks – 6th place (Qualified)

(Heat 2) Grant Fisher – 4th place (Qualified)

(Heat 2) Abdihamid Nur – 19th place

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heats

(Heat 1) Jonas Ecker – 3rd place (Qualified for Quarterfinals)

(Heat 2) Aaron Small – 6th place (Qualified for Quarterfinals)

Wrestling

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Repechage (#131)

(USA) Josef Patrick Rau – Lost 4-9 to (KGZ) Uzur Dzhuzupbekov

*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day*

