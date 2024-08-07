Team USA Day 12 Results at Paris Olympics

When the Paris Olympics approached Day 12 (August 7), the United States found a considerable medal advantage over its competitors. However, thanks to the constancy of the Team USA competitors, fans were able to see more prolific performances in the coveted event.
Diving
Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal
Carson Tyler – 7th place (Qualified)
Andrew Capobianco – 15th place
Sport Climbing
Men’s Boulder & Lead, Semifinal Lead
Colin Duffy – 7th place (Qualified)
Jesse Grupper – 18th place
Athletics
Men’s High Jump Qualification
Shelby McEwen – 1st place (Qualified)
Juvaughn Harrison – 19th place
Vernon Turner – 28th place
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
Masai Russell – 3rd place (Qualified)
Alaysha Johnson – 7th place (Qualified)
Grace Stark – 11th place (Qualified)
Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Group A
Maggie Malone-Hardin – 12th place
Men’s 5000m Round 1
(Heat 1) Graham Blanks – 6th place (Qualified)
(Heat 2) Grant Fisher – 4th place (Qualified)
(Heat 2) Abdihamid Nur – 19th place
Canoe Sprint
Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Heats
(Heat 1) Jonas Ecker – 3rd place (Qualified for Quarterfinals)
(Heat 2) Aaron Small – 6th place (Qualified for Quarterfinals)
Wrestling
Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg Repechage (#131)
(USA) Josef Patrick Rau – Lost 4-9 to (KGZ) Uzur Dzhuzupbekov
*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day*