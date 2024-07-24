Olympic Track Legend Allyson Felix Announces Running for Election to IOC Athletes’ Commission

To ensure a successful Olympics every four years, athletes must be actively involved in the organization. Be it the logistics, facilities, or wellness, their contributions make up for a more inclusive and wholesome environment.

The International Olympic Commission’s Athletes’ Committee ensures the smooth running of this process. And this year, legendary track and field athlete Allyson Felix has vouched for her participation.

The 11-time Olympic medalist recently announced that she will be running for the IOC AC elections for the Paris Olympics this year. Voted for by the athletes, the members of this committee are there to protect their rights and careers. Team USA has also declared its full endorsement of Felix’s candidacy this year.

Having already served as an athlete representative since 2022 in the IOC AC, Felix has undertaken massive initiatives for the betterment of the Olympics. This year, she and the IOC partnered with Pampers to establish the first nursery at the Olympic Village. This was to ensure that athletic mothers held their place in the competition while also being able to stay connected.

She’s also known for her stance on maternity health and wellness, especially for athletes, and constantly strives to pave a path for maternity rights in sports. Being a mother of two, Felix vowed to take her ideologies globally for everyone’s benefit.

BREAKING NEWS: 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix (@allysonfelix) has announced that she is running for election to the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission. Felix currently serves as a representative for the IOC AC, which she was appointed to in 2022. The… pic.twitter.com/9CnV9zhNGt — FloTrack (@FloTrack) July 23, 2024

“I am honored to stand for election to the Athletes’ Commission, representing not only the athletes of the United States but all athletes of the world.”

With her lifestyle brand also focused on similar issues and ideas, the former Olympian has her goals for athletes set. With a platform as prestigious as the IOC AC, she hopes to work towards the welfare of both Olympians and Paralympians.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue serving athletes and working closely with the AC and IOC members and leadership to create a stronger and more representative Olympic Movement.”

Felix parted ways with competition briefly after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 with 11 Olympic medals throughout her career. She moved on to founding her lifestyle brand, Saysh, to provide a voice for aspiring women across various communities. And recently, she earned another noteworthy achievement as another feather on her cap.

Allyson Felix appears on ESPN’s Top 100 Athletes

Recently, ESPN released a list of 100 athletes globally from the 21st century that created history. From Michael Phelps to Usain Bolt, several well-known names made their appearance on the list for their contributions to the sports world.

Amongst these names, Felix’s name shone brightly on number 63, along with a brief writeup about her journey so far. Current-day sprinters look up to her as the trailblazer for being a GOAT on and off track, balancing motherhood and races with finesse.

With Felix now contesting for the international committee, there is a greater chance for more athletes to be comfortable participating and balancing their home and passion. That along with her ideologies and brand could make up a more inclusive environment.