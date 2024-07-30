Team USA Day 4 Results at Paris Olympics

Day 4 of the Paris Olympics was held on July 30, and it was just as eventful as the previous days. There were numerous memorable moments and epic performances by Team USA competitors, making it an unforgettable experience for event spectators.
Shooting
Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2
Derrick Scott Mein – 6th place (Qualified)
William Hinton – 27th place
Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1
Rachel Leighanne Tozier – 12th place
Ryann Paige Phillips – 14th place
Trap Men’s Final
Derrick Scott Mein – 5th place
Badminton
Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group B
United States – Lost 0-2 to Bulgaria
Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Group H
(USA) Howard Shu – Lost 0-2 to (FRA) Toma Junior Popov
Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D
United States – Lost 0-2 to Chinese Taipei
Rowing
Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals
Kara Kohler – 2nd place (Qualified)
Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals
Jacob Plihal – 4th place (Qualified)
Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals
United States – 5th place (Qualified)
Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2
United States – 2nd place (Qualified)
Boxing
Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 16 (#67)
(USA) Roscoe Hill – Lost 2-3 to (FRA) Billal Bennama
Women’s 57kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 (#85)
(USA) Alyssa Mendoza – Wins 3-2 from (TJK) Mijgona Samadova
Swimming
Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats
Thomas Heilman – 5th place (Qualified)
Luca Urlando – 17th place (Reserve)
Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats
Jack Alexy – 1st place (Qualified)
Chris Guiliano – 8th place (Qualified)
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats
Katie Ledecky – 1st place (Qualified)
Katie Grimes – 10th place (Reserve)
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats
Torri Huske – 7th place (Qualified)
Gretchen Walsh – 8th place (Qualified)
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats
Josh Matheny – 10th place (Qualified)
Matt Fallon – 11th place (Qualified)
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats
United States – 2nd place (Qualified)
Tennis
Women’s Singles Third Round (Roland-Garros – Court Philippe-Chatrier)
(USA) Coco Gauff – Lost to (CRO) Donna Vekic
Men’s Singles Second Round (Roland-Garros – Court Suzanne-Lenglen)
(USA) Taylor Fritz – Wins from (GBR) Jack Draper
Women’s Singles Third Round (Roland-Garros – Court 14)
(USA) Danielle Collins – Wins from (COL) Camila Osorio
Women’s Singles Third Round (Roland-Garros – Court 7)
(USA) Emma Navarro – Lost to (CHN) Zheng Qinwen
Men’s Singles Second Round (Roland-Garros – Court 6)
(USA) Tommy Paul – Wins from (CZE) Jakub Mensik
Men’s Doubles Second Round (Roland-Garros – Court 12)
United States – Wins from Brazil
Sailing
Women’s Skiff
United States – 12th place (After race 9)
Men’s Windsurfing
Noah Lyons – 4th place (After race 6)
Women’s Windsurfing
Dominique Stater – 20th place (After race 7)
Men’s Skiff
United States – 5th place (After race 9)
Volleyball
Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool C (#8)
United States – Wins 3-2 from Germany
Cycling BMX Freestyle
Women’s Park Qualification
Hannah Roberts – 1st place (Qualified)
Perris Benegas – 4th place (Qualified)
Men’s Park Qualification
Marcus Christopher – 2nd place (Qualified)
Justin Dowell – 4th place (Qualified)
Fencing
Women’s Épée Team Table of 8
United States – Lost 29-31 to Poland
Women’s Épée Team Classifications 5-8
United States – Lost 39-45 to South Korea
Women’s Épée Team Placement 7-8
United States – Wins 44-30 from Egypt
Beach Volleyball
Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool D (#22)
United States – Wins 2-0 from Morocco
Canoe Slalom
Women’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run
Evy Leibfarth – 11th place (Qualified)
Archery
Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round (#47)
(USA) Catalina Gnoriega – Wins 6-0 from (GER) Katharina Bauer
Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (#50)
(USA) Catalina Gnoriega – Lost 5-6 to (INA) Diananda Choirunisa
Rugby Sevens
Women’s Semi-final (#W27)
United States – Lost 12-24 to New Zealand
Water Polo
Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A (#10)
United States – Wins 14-8 from Romania
3×3 Basketball
Women’s Pool Round (#1)
United States – Lost 13-17 to Germany
*More results to be updated after end of the Olympic day*