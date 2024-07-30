mobile app bar

Team USA Day 4 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Day 4 of the Paris Olympics was held on July 30, and it was just as eventful as the previous days. There were numerous memorable moments and epic performances by Team USA competitors, making it an unforgettable experience for event spectators.

Shooting

Trap Men’s Qualification – Day 2

Derrick Scott Mein – 6th place (Qualified)

William Hinton – 27th place

Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1

Rachel Leighanne Tozier – 12th place

Ryann Paige Phillips – 14th place

Trap Men’s Final

Derrick Scott Mein – 5th place

Badminton

Women’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group B

United States – Lost 0-2 to Bulgaria

Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Group H

(USA) Howard Shu – Lost 0-2 to (FRA) Toma Junior Popov

Men’s Doubles Group Play Stage – Group D

United States – Lost 0-2 to Chinese Taipei

Rowing

Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Kara Kohler – 2nd place (Qualified)

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Jacob Plihal – 4th place (Qualified)

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals

United States – 5th place (Qualified)

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2

United States – 2nd place (Qualified)

Boxing

Men’s 51kg – Preliminaries – Round of 16 (#67)

(USA) Roscoe Hill – Lost 2-3 to (FRA) Billal Bennama

Women’s 57kg – Preliminaries – Round of 32 (#85)

(USA) Alyssa Mendoza – Wins 3-2 from (TJK) Mijgona Samadova

Swimming

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heats

Thomas Heilman – 5th place (Qualified)

Luca Urlando – 17th place (Reserve)

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

Jack Alexy – 1st place (Qualified)

Chris Guiliano – 8th place (Qualified)

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Heats

Katie Ledecky – 1st place (Qualified)

Katie Grimes – 10th place (Reserve)

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Heats

Torri Huske – 7th place (Qualified)

Gretchen Walsh – 8th place (Qualified)

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Heats

Josh Matheny – 10th place (Qualified)

Matt Fallon – 11th place (Qualified)

Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay – Heats

United States – 2nd place (Qualified)

Tennis

Women’s Singles Third Round (Roland-Garros – Court Philippe-Chatrier)

(USA) Coco Gauff – Lost to (CRO) Donna Vekic

Men’s Singles Second Round (Roland-Garros – Court Suzanne-Lenglen)

(USA) Taylor Fritz – Wins from (GBR) Jack Draper

Women’s Singles Third Round (Roland-Garros – Court 14)

(USA) Danielle Collins – Wins from (COL) Camila Osorio

Women’s Singles Third Round (Roland-Garros – Court 7)

(USA) Emma Navarro – Lost to (CHN) Zheng Qinwen

Men’s Singles Second Round (Roland-Garros – Court 6)

(USA) Tommy Paul – Wins from (CZE) Jakub Mensik

Men’s Doubles Second Round (Roland-Garros – Court 12)

United States – Wins from Brazil

Sailing

Women’s Skiff

United States – 12th place (After race 9)

Men’s Windsurfing

Noah Lyons – 4th place (After race 6)

Women’s Windsurfing

Dominique Stater – 20th place (After race 7)

Men’s Skiff

United States – 5th place (After race 9)

Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Round – Pool C (#8)

United States – Wins 3-2 from Germany

Cycling BMX Freestyle

Women’s Park Qualification

Hannah Roberts – 1st place (Qualified)

Perris Benegas – 4th place (Qualified)

Men’s Park Qualification

Marcus Christopher – 2nd place (Qualified)

Justin Dowell – 4th place (Qualified)

Fencing

Women’s Épée Team Table of 8

United States – Lost 29-31 to Poland

Women’s Épée Team Classifications 5-8

United States – Lost 39-45 to South Korea

Women’s Épée Team Placement 7-8

United States – Wins 44-30 from Egypt

Beach Volleyball

Men’s Preliminary Phase – Pool D (#22)

United States – Wins 2-0 from Morocco

Canoe Slalom

Women’s Canoe Single Heats 2nd Run

Evy Leibfarth – 11th place (Qualified)

Archery

Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Round (#47)

(USA) Catalina Gnoriega – Wins 6-0 from (GER) Katharina Bauer

Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination Round (#50)

(USA) Catalina Gnoriega – Lost 5-6 to (INA) Diananda Choirunisa

Rugby Sevens

Women’s Semi-final (#W27)

United States – Lost 12-24 to New Zealand

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round – Group A (#10)

United States – Wins 14-8 from Romania

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Pool Round (#1)

United States – Lost 13-17 to Germany

*More results to be updated after end of the Olympic day*

