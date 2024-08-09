mobile app bar

Team USA Day 14 Results at Paris Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Team USA Day 14 Results at Paris Olympics

Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower light up during the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games along the Seine River. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Track and field provided several fascinating events for American fans at the Paris Olympics yesterday. However, the pursuit of more Olympic gold is far from ended, with fans expecting Team USA competitors to perform at the same level in various sports on Day 14 (August 9) of the prestigious event.

Taekwondo

Women -67kg Round of 16 (#302)

(USA) Kristina Teachout – Wins 2-0 from (FRA) Magda Wiet-Henin

Athletics

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Taliyah Brooks – 9th place

Anna Hall – 13th place

Chari Hawkins – 14th place

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

United States – 1st place (Qualified)

*More results to be updated after the end of the Olympic day.*

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

    About the author

    Rahul Goutam Hoom

    Rahul Goutam Hoom

    x-iconlinkedin-icon

    Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

    Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

    Share this article