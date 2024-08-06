Simone Biles’ Coach Shares Appreciation Note After Team USA Gymnasts Secure a 2-3 Finish at Paris Olympics

Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for a photo with coaches Cecile Landi and Laurent Landi after day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Paris Olympics showcased the incredible talent and resilience of gymnasts from around the world, with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles of Team USA demonstrating their prowess by securing silver and bronze medals in the women’s floor exercise.

While Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade claimed gold, the American gymnasts’ performances were nonetheless impressive, earning them well-deserved praise from their coach and fans alike.

“What a way to close out the Olympic Games!!! Proud of you ladies” French gymnast and coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi wrote on her Instagram story, following Team USA’s post, celebrating Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles’ 2-3 finish in the last artistic gymnastics event.

The coach’s pride was palpable as she praised her athletes’ performances. Having guided them to this prestigious event, she was thrilled to see them secure the medals.

Biles acknowledged her personal achievements and reposted her coach’s supportive comments on her own Instagram story.

The Olympian also shared an intriguing photo posted by Team USA, captioned “Biles and Chiles,” featuring both gymnasts with their Olympic medals from the Paris Games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)

In the final artistic gymnastics event, Team USA gymnasts finished second and third, while the gold medal was claimed by their Brazilian rival, Rebeca Andrade.

Biles misses out on her fourth gold medal

At the Paris Olympics, Andrade of Brazil and Biles of the United States were fierce competitors. During the Women’s Team Final, the Brazilian edged out her American rival with an exceptional 15.100 on vault, while Biles scored 14.900.

Although Andrade only secured a bronze medal in that event, she made a triumphant comeback in the women’s floor exercise. The Brazilian delivered a near-perfect routine, scoring 14.166, while Biles followed closely with 14.133. A 0.6-point penalty ultimately cost the American her fourth gold medal at the Paris Olympics.