After Hitting an Off-Track Milestone, Justin Gatlin Sends Out a Big Announcement to the Sports World

Many track and field icons have tackled a variety of difficulties in their sport. Among these concerns were viewership and anticipation for so many races to cover. However, many of these have been resolved as a result of four-time world champion Justin Gatlin and Bahamian sprint icon Rodney A. Green‘s Ready Set Go podcast on YouTube, which provides constant quality content.

The American track great has also amassed over 10,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which has significantly increased the viewership of track and field. With this off-track feat, the superstar made a special revelation to his dedicated audiences that he will be releasing a book with the same name as his podcast, ‘Ready Set Go’.

The four-time world champion goes on to say that this book will cover all of his achievements and important moments from his illustrious career in the sport, as well as serve as a guidebook for both aspiring athletes.

Gatlin understands that many sprinters, like him, experience ups and downs and hopes that the book will help them overcome them in the same manner he did throughout his life. The track icon also offers a specific area for parents of aspiring athletes, as he says:

“There’s also a part where my parents are giving their input on how to raise a champion, because, there’s a lot of parents out there who are navigating through their life and saying, ‘I have an athlete who’s very talented, and I don’t know what to do with them,’ and my parents can give you those keys and those jewels to be able to how to raise a champion properly.”

Gatlin also claims that he will provide additional information about his book to his followers throughout the course of this month. The four-time world champion has always been candid about his ideas with his fans, and he once uploaded a nostalgic photo of himself with a special person from 2013.

Justin Gatlin Posing with a Future World Champion

Justin Gatlin received a lot of attention during the 2013 season because it was immediately following the Olympic season’s bronze medal feat. The track icon had won four world championships throughout his career, and the picture he posted on Instagram showed him with 400-meter prodigy Fred Kerley.

The three-time world champion stood with Gatlin, who was also wearing a nostalgic Track Nation shirt. The American track icon wrote in the caption that this photo demonstrates how far they have gone in their independent careers, and both have world championship medals to their name. They are both very fast competitors, and there is a huge amount of mutual respect between these two track icons.