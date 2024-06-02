“Pushing Impact in the Sport”: Track World in Awe After Justin Gatlin Shares Nostalgic Picture From 2013 Featuring a Young Fred Kerley

Track and field has seen generations getting changed and new athletes outperforming the old dominants after a certain period. Notably, the sport also gives room to athletes to change their category if they wish. Justin Gatlin recently admired the fact by sharing a photo of young Fred Kerley on his Instagram.

This photo also piqued the interest of the two-track legends’ legions of admirers, both of whom have made significant contributions to the sport. The four-time world champion wishes to express how time has passed since the photo was taken.

As of 2013, Gatlin was already a 100-meter world champion, having won the title in Helsinki, Finland, in 2005. During the same season, Kerley was a 400-meter prodigy.

The three-time world champion at the time was a pure 400-meter athlete, which was his area of expertise. Later, he became the 100-meter world champion at the 2022 World Championships, as detailed by Gatlin in the Instagram caption:

“This is how special our sport is….this picture was taken in 2013 with young 400m phenomenon @fkerley99 Beyond all the doubt when you look at this picture you see TWO 9.7 sprinters, TWO 100m World champions…….RESPECT”

The two players hold a high regard for one another, having witnessed both of them rise to the pinnacle of their respective divisions. As the Instagram image went viral among the army of admirers, many recalled the experiences and praised Gatlin for his contributions.

“We miss you Gatlin thanks for everything you gave the sport.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall, an Olympic long jumper, too joined the audience in praising the two athletes, although her response was sarcastic.

“yall are too cool for me.”

Another fan was simply nostalgic about this picture.

“Two real g’s pushing impact in the sport.”

This fan saw Kerley’s development as they described their interactions with the athlete.

“Kerley is a Kool Kat. I met him at the diamond league 2022 I believe in Doha, Qatar. I didn’t know that he was more than just a 400 meter guy at that time.”

Gatlin’s apparel in the photo brought back memories for one fan.

“Man I wish track nation was still around. Their clothes were [fire emoji].”

After retiring from the sport in 2021, Gatlin continued to stay involved through his many social media antics, including his popular podcast, Ready Set Go. The athlete also recently spoke with Dr. Gabrielle Lyon to answer a burning track and field topic.

Justin Gatlin’s Thoughts on the Only Path to Reach the Top of the Sport

In the podcast, the doctor asked the track icon if inherent talent is superior to nurturing. The four-time world champion responded that while every athlete is born with the ability to run quickly on the track, they have to practice and improve in the sport or they will become slower than others.

Justin Gatlin recommends seeking out mentors and instructors who can help young athletes learn a lot about the sport via their extensive expertise, and he is still grateful to the coaches who have taught him a lot about it. Having an innate skill is always a blessing, but mentorship is the only way to maximize the talent that comes with it.