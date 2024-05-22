All You Need to Know about Noah Lyles’ Top 5 Personal Bests Over the Years

This season, Noah Lyles, an American track star, has caught the attention of many track enthusiasts. He has made ambitious claims ahead of the Paris Olympics, stating that his goals include not just gold medals but also world records. With all of the statements, the 26-year-old has performed admirably thus far in the outdoor season, having not lost a single race in any category.

In his outdoor season this year, he only competed in the 100-meter and 150-meter races; however, the track star’s major goal is to run the 200 meters. He intends to smash Usain Bolt’s world record, which the Jamaican legend set at the World Championships in Berlin in 2009.

Lyles is also in the category’s world record rankings, but he hopes to break the tempting 19.10 mark at the Olympics or before the events leading up to it. The 26-year-old seizes every chance and is eager to participate in whatever he sets his mind to. He has competed in numerous categories, including 100, 150, 200, and many more. Here are the top five personal bests from Lyles’ illustrious track career:

Noah Lyles’ 9.83 at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles had a successful outdoor season in 2023, finishing on the podium at every event. When he enrolled for the sprint at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, the crowd was buzzing with excitement. His first event was the 100-meter race, and he easily won the qualifying rounds, clocking times that were all less than the suitable 10-second mark.

However, in the final round, he faced his teammate Christian Coleman on the grid, as well as many other notable athletes such as Letsile Tebogo, Zharnel Hughes, Ferdinand Omanyala, and many others. While Kenyan runner Omanyala got off to a good start in the race, Lyles caught him in the final 50 meters and crossed the finish line first. Although there was no wind in the race, the American athlete finished in 9.83 seconds, his fastest 100-meter time ever.

Breaking the 200-meter American record

Noah Lyles has consistently proven himself to be a beast in the 200-meter sprints. However, at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, the athlete did more than just run for the gold medal; he achieved something incredible that will forever mark his name in the sport’s annals. Amidst a fiercely competitive grid featuring several renowned athletes, Lyles showcased his lasting legacy to the world.

He led the grid from the start of the race, but his pace increased significantly as he approached the final few meters of the sprint. While Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton settled for silver and bronze medals, respectively, Lyles not only won gold but also shattered Michael Johnson’s long-standing 200-meter American record with an incredible 19.31.

A perfect teamwork at the 2019 World Athletics Championships

A large number of teams, including Team USA, attended the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The 4×100-meter relay squad had a young Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman, as well as experienced Justin Gatlin and Michael Rodgers, on the roster. The USATF has sent a great combination to the event, although they performed a little under expectations in the relay heats.

However, in the finals, Team USA left barely any space for their opponents. Coleman gave the group the necessary start, which Gatlin carried over perfectly in the second leg. Going into the third leg, Team USA maintained their lead, and Lyles, a young track sensation, swiftly took over and secured gold for his country. Team USA won the race in 37.10 seconds, setting a new American record in the 4×100-meter relay.

Fastest third-leg split in the 4×400-meter relays in indoor

The 4×400-meter relays at the World Athletics Indoor Championships saw Team USA replace Fred Kerley with Noah Lyles. The sprinter has rarely run 400 meters in his career, but he was keen to win gold in the relays because he has expressed a desire to participate in more categories. However, when the race began, Team USA looked strong because of Jacory Patterson’s outstanding start, and he also passed the baton to Matthew Boling in the second leg.

The American athlete maintained the lead, and when the baton was passed to Noah Lyles, the six-time world champion demonstrated his power in the 400 meters by running the fastest third leg split of 45.68 seconds. In the final leg, he properly passed the baton to Christopher Bailey, and Team USA maintained their gold medal hopes.

However, only a few meters before the finish line, Belgium’s Alexandar Doom shattered Team USA’s aspirations for gold, winning by 0.06 seconds. The two teams put up a fascinating display, as did Lyles, who ran one of his greatest 400-meter splits.

Equalizing the 150-meter American record

In the midst of world record discussions for the 2024 season, Noah Lyles competed in the Atlanta City Games to defend his 150-meter gold from the previous year. The athlete had only run 100 meters during his outdoor season, but his commitment was extraordinary. The six-time world champion even hyped up his fans before the event, claiming to have had a productive training session, which was enough to secure first place.

When the race began, the runner was leaving the grid far behind, passing each meter, and crossing the finish line with an incredible 14.41. This accomplishment not only helped him defend his title but also tied the 150-meter American record with track legend Tyson Gay, who recorded the same time in 2009.