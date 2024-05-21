“I Can Do This”: After Tying the 150M American Record, Noah Lyles Aims to Break the 200M Record

Noah Lyles‘ outstanding performance in the 150-meter sprint at the Atlanta City Games has captured the attention of track enthusiasts all over the world. The athlete tied Tyson Gay for second place in the category’s world record standings after posting an amazing 14.41 seconds. He has previously demonstrated his ambition for the Olympic season and is now determined to give his best when attempting the 200-meter sprints.

In a recent Instagram post, the six-time world champion discussed the 19.10-second record he hopes to accomplish this season. Lyles has expressed interest in the 200-meter category, aiming to surpass Usain Bolt’s long-standing record set in 2009.

He also came close to the Jamaican legend in the 150-meter sprint at the Atlanta City Games, which provided him with the motivation he had been looking for. Although the athlete hasn’t competed in the 200 meters this season, based on his preparations, he may be closer to his objective than anyone might expect.

There are still some questions regarding the track star’s commitment, but he is dedicated to attaining it, as he states:

“No, I can do this. I’m gonna…will it to happen and if I don’t, who cares, but I promise you, I will not go out there and just let it not happen cause I’ve worked too hard for this.”

The Instagram video was entirely focused on the athlete’s dedication to setting the 200-meter record. It is presented in a monochromatic tone, and because it displays Lyles in a gym, exercising as hard as he can, it conveys an inspirational concept that demonstrates how prepared he is to go out there and win the honor he has been seeking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Lyles (@nojo18)

Bolt himself has seen the athlete’s passion and hard work, as he predicted the American track sensation would break his record this year.

Noah Lyles on the Radar of Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt smashed the 200-meter grid at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, setting a world record of 19.19 seconds. Since then, no one has come close to that mark, except Yohan Blake, who is second in the world record rankings. But, Noah Lyles is different as he impressed the Jamaican icon during the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The American athlete blasted the grid, clocking in at an amazing 19.31 seconds, surpassing Michael Johnson’s American record. The Sprint King also said that he has the capacity to smash the 200-meter world record, but only if he corrects a few errors. However, Bolt did not expose the mistakes because he wanted Lyles to challenge the record using his own strategy.