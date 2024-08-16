August 16, 2008: 16 Years Ago Today, Usain Bolt Broke 100M World Record at Beijing Olympics

Aug. 16, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; Usain Bolt (JAM) poses for a photo after winning the mens 100m at a world record time of 9.69 seconds during the athletics competition at the National Stadium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Usain Bolt made headlines at the 2008 Reebok Grand Prix in New York by shattering the 100-meter world record with a time of 9.72 seconds.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Jamaican sprinter outdid himself, clocking an even faster time of 9.69 seconds. This remarkable feat broke both the Olympic and world records in the same event.

Today, August 16, 2024, marks 16 years since this astounding achievement. Bolt’s record remains unmatched, with his performances still occupying the top three spots in 100-meter history.

The 2008 season saw Bolt deliver exceptional results in both the 100 and 200 meters. His determination stemmed from a desire to redeem himself after a disappointing run at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Given another chance on the world stage, Bolt did not disappoint. He electrified the crowd at Beijing’s National Stadium, sprinting to victory in the 100-meter final with his record-breaking 9.69-second performance.

Bolt smashed both the Olympic and world records, leaving everyone in awe with his display of sprinting dominance. His remarkable performance cemented his status as a track and field legend.

There was a large 0.2-second gap between first- and second-place finishes. However, this was just the beginning of many records for the Jamaican great, as he clocked an unbroken 9.58 in the same category at the Berlin World Championships just a year later.

Again, at the 2012 London Olympics, Bolt broke the Olympic record by running in 9.63 seconds. His records in both the 100 and 200 meters have stood the test of time, with no athlete in the current generation coming close to the times set more than a decade ago.

Bolt had his favorites, including Noah Lyles, whom he believed could break one of his records. Unfortunately, at the Paris Olympics, Lyles wasn’t able to run faster than 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters or 9.58 seconds in the 100 meters.