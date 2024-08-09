Track World Stunned as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Breaks World Record and Wins Gold in 400M Hurdles at Paris Olympics

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone (USA) celebrates winning the women’s 400m hurdles final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The track and field world was left in awe as American athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a performance for the ages at the Paris Olympics.

In a display of sheer dominance and athletic prowess, Sydney not only clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles but also shattered her own world record.

With Anna Cockrell getting a silver medal with a 51.85 mark, the entire event was a thrill for American fans, as they witnessed a Team USA 1-2 podium finish. Femke Bol of the Netherlands secured bronze with a time of 52.12 seconds.

The entire race was full of anticipation from the very beginning, thanks to Bol’s dramatic comeback in the finals of the mixed 4×400-meter relays.

However, McLaughlin-Levrone remained the favorite in the 400-meter hurdles and showed it when she approached the last stretch of the race with only a few hurdles remaining.

As Bol’s speed declined, Cockrell took advantage of the opportunity and outpaced her in the same section of the race.

McLaughlin-Levrone, on the other hand, was well ahead of the competition, breaking her own world record of 50.65 seconds, set at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, with a time of 50.37.

The commentators and the entire crowd at the Stade de France were in awe of the sportswoman.

When Track & Field Gazette posted about it on their X profile, many internet users flooded the comment section to express their admiration for the American athlete who consistently demonstrated her abilities in major events such as the Olympic Games.

This isn’t easy, this is extremely difficult to achieve. We might never see the likes of this again. Once in a generation. — Oshun Ayomide (@SamOshun) August 8, 2024

Because of her dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, this admirer dubbed the American athlete the Usain Bolt of the category.

Sydney is the Usain Bolt of hurdles. The record before Sydney was 52.16 back in 2019. It’s crazy even 3rd place’s time today would’ve beaten the world record just 5 years ago. The standard of 400mh is just so high now — Silver (@defeatrun) August 8, 2024

This admirer hoped the athlete would seek this level of supremacy in another category in the following years.

Would love to see her concentrate on the 400m next year to break the US record and then the world Record. — John Hammonds (@GrandpaJarhead) August 8, 2024

This fan gave their prediction for McLaughlin-Levrone’s future in the 400-meter hurdles.

She’ll soon go sub 50 — Perpertual_King (@Somaga_alzy) August 8, 2024

This fan emphasized that there was rarely an athlete on the grid who could have beaten the American athlete.

Unfortunately there’s no competition for her, she’s on God’s mode. Total domination — Iketleng Senokoane (@Iketleng72) August 8, 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the 400m hurdles world record for the sixth time, proving doubters wrong after shifting focus from the 400m sprint. We expect more from her in the coming years as her track career continues.