mobile app bar

Track World Stunned as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Breaks World Record and Wins Gold in 400M Hurdles at Paris Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Track World Stunned as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Breaks World Record and Wins Gold in 400M Hurdles at Paris Olympics

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Sydney McLaughlin-Leverone (USA) celebrates winning the women’s 400m hurdles final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The track and field world was left in awe as American athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a performance for the ages at the Paris Olympics.

In a display of sheer dominance and athletic prowess, Sydney not only clinched the gold medal in the women’s 400-meter hurdles but also shattered her own world record.

With Anna Cockrell getting a silver medal with a 51.85 mark, the entire event was a thrill for American fans, as they witnessed a Team USA 1-2 podium finish. Femke Bol of the Netherlands secured bronze with a time of 52.12 seconds.

The entire race was full of anticipation from the very beginning, thanks to Bol’s dramatic comeback in the finals of the mixed 4×400-meter relays.

However, McLaughlin-Levrone remained the favorite in the 400-meter hurdles and showed it when she approached the last stretch of the race with only a few hurdles remaining.

As Bol’s speed declined, Cockrell took advantage of the opportunity and outpaced her in the same section of the race.

McLaughlin-Levrone, on the other hand, was well ahead of the competition, breaking her own world record of 50.65 seconds, set at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, with a time of 50.37.

The commentators and the entire crowd at the Stade de France were in awe of the sportswoman.

When Track & Field Gazette posted about it on their X profile, many internet users flooded the comment section to express their admiration for the American athlete who consistently demonstrated her abilities in major events such as the Olympic Games.

Because of her dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, this admirer dubbed the American athlete the Usain Bolt of the category.

This admirer hoped the athlete would seek this level of supremacy in another category in the following years.

This fan gave their prediction for McLaughlin-Levrone’s future in the 400-meter hurdles.

This fan emphasized that there was rarely an athlete on the grid who could have beaten the American athlete.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the 400m hurdles world record for the sixth time, proving doubters wrong after shifting focus from the 400m sprint. We expect more from her in the coming years as her track career continues.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these