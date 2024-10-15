“Couldn’t Stand the Distance”: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s Journey to Engagement Leaves Track World Emotional

Against all odds, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s relationship blossomed beyond the track, and now they finally took it to the next stage. With a grand engagement announcement, the couple gathered several happy emotions from fans who had been rooting for them. Recently, Bromfield gave a closer view into how it all started.

In a heartwarming video compilation, the Jamaican sprinter revealed how her now-fiance had foreshadowed their union when they were friends.

Being from different countries and having training schedules that never matched up, they maintained a long-distance friendship even before they began dating.

It wasn’t until their love and appreciation for each other increased by leaps and bounds that they eventually closed the distance between them. Bromfield moved in with Lyles and his family, and everyone was incredibly warm and welcoming towards her.

In the video, she attached a screenshot from an old text message exchange between her and Lyles, followed by a video of the grand proposal. The conversation dated back to when they were friends, marveling at their bond even though they hardly met due to the distance.

Fans immediately caught on to how Lyles had predicted marriage even back then, having manifested it into reality.

“OmG??? He knew even before y’all became a couple…. So sweet…”

Some even took a dig at how Lyles couldn’t take the distance.

“Short distance runner in long distance relationship? No wonder he couldnt stand the distance…”

Good friend and fellow sprinter Melissa Jefferson sent in her congratulatory message.

“Congratulations…FIANCE GANG…”

Several couldn’t stop gushing over how their relationship was always meant to be.

“It was meant to be! Congratulations!”

Finally, some even felt that Lyles’ text about marriage while being friends was a risk.

“He risked it all with that last text lol”

Bromfield and Lyles faced a lot of criticism during their relationship, stemming from the rivalry between Jamaica and the USA. Things recently escalated to the point where Bromfield received death threats over a controversy surrounding Olympic training and her relationship. Yet, the couple stuck with each other through thick and thin, and their engagement is a testament to the struggles they overcame.