“Beautiful Inside and Out”: Fans in Awe as Gabby Thomas Dazzles in White Dress at NYFW

The New York Fashion Week saw icons from the track and field arena stun with their unique style. Gabby Thomas appeared at multiple designers’ showcases, so fans saw her in more than one outfit, showcasing her impeccable personal style and earning several compliments.

Thomas has already become a fan favorite for her ability to multitask through various disciplines. From her academics focused on medical science studies to her stellar track and field records, enthusiasts have rooted for her across multiple domains. She has now managed to bag a reputation for being multi-talented since her appearance at the NYFW garnered cheers and praise from fans.

Overall, Thomas sported three outfits across various days, each styled perfectly according to her personality. Two of those came courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger, while the third one that stole the show was a feminine look from Carolina Herrera.

The white midi dress with ruffle details and a drop waist was a show-stopper, and many seemed to agree that Thomas pulled it off quite well. She initially posted a ‘Get Ready With Me‘- style video in which she revealed the outfit for the first time and the accessories she chose to pair it with.

Later, she posted some glimpses from the show, posing happily with the dress on, along with several celebrities who were also there to attend the Carolina Herrera show. The A-list roster included Nina Dobrev, who met Thomas and was all smiles as they clicked pictures together.

Fans adored Thomas and her ability to shine both on the track and in fashion shows.

“Classy, smart, athletic, relatavle, empathetic, and beautiful inside and out. Winning!!!!“

Many wanted to see her up on the runway next.

“Fit for the track and the runway!“

Fans also loved the dress on her, with its form-fitting style complimenting her physique.

“UGH THE DRESS IS EATING…“

Since Thomas’ incredible performance on track this season got her all the attention, fans were happy that she could experience the rewards of her hustle.

“So happy to see that you are reaping the rewards of all your hard work.“

And finally, with an overwhelming amount of praise and compliments, fans were on the same page about the sprinter’s potential.

“I can only echo All the compliments and double them!!!“

Thomas has had a successful run this season not only because of the Olympics but also because of her other track performances. This won’t be her goodbye to New York either since she’s all set to return for the Athlos meet—a race that currently excites her more than the Olympics.

It will be a sight to behold as she unfolds her supersonic pace on track once again, and fans hope she establishes some new records then.