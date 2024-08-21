Gabby Thomas Gears Up for ‘The Track Event of the Year’ After a Successful Olympic Run

The world was in awe of Gabby Thomas during the Paris Olympics when she swept through with a golden hat-trick. Acing the relays and individual events, she has been a popular contender across shorter and longer-distance sprinting. But her journey doesn’t pause at the Olympics since she’s now preparing for her next event.

The Athlos meet at NYC is set to be a historic women-only track event that will take place on 26th September. The one-day event will feature some of the fastest women athletes, including Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, Alaysha Johnson, and many more. The prizes for these events will rake up to $60k, and some additional proceeds from ticket sales and more will also be added to their purses.

Thomas, has been stoked about the event after a stellar run at the Paris Olympics. In an Instagram story, she put up a screenshot of her conversation with fellow Harvard student and friend Karina Joiner, raving about the upcoming meet.

“This is going to literally be the track event of the year”

And for Thomas, the Athlos meet surpasses the Summer Olympics, which takes place once every four years!

After all, from the incentives to the mission, every aspect of the Meet seems incredibly promising. As more women athletes line up for their respective categories, fans can’t wait to watch their favorites shine!

But that’s not all for Thomas this track season!

Even during her trials, Thomas became one of the most popular athletes for her jaw-dropping pace. But fans’ adoration for her grew even more when her academic background in healthcare surfaced.

These factors have contributed to more fans of the sport since many want to see Thomas sprint and smoke her competitors. As for her, she has grown to become a top choice for a specific meet that might change the way the world looks at athletics in track and field.

Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson announced earlier this season that he wanted to introduce a new competition – the Grand Slam Track that involves several incentives to encourage sponsors and increased payments for track athletes.

Along with this, he also aimed to increase the fanbase of the sport and had his eyes on some of the fastest sprinters who could get on a contract for this meet.

A contract meant guaranteed payment, more exposure, and increased chances of a better career. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he revealed how he already had some contenders in mind for the contracts, and Thomas was one of the names on the roster!