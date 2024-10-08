“Big of a Deal”: Gabby Thomas Gets Nostalgic Over Track Bibs After Historic Athlos Event

Aug 5, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Gabrielle Thomas (USA) in the women’s 200m semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Following a historic run at the recent Athlos tournament, Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas reflected on her track and field career, sharing her fondness for the track bibs representing her experiences and accomplishments.

As the 27-year-old reflected on the significance of these seemingly basic pieces of fabric, it became clear that they have a deeper value for athletes, reminding them of hard work, devotion, and the excitement of competition. Thomas’ passionate words resonated with both racers and viewers, emphasizing the emotional bond that unites the track community.

Athlos took to X to reminisce about their debut event, which marked the end of an exhilarating 2024 season. The initial photo captured the athletes proudly sporting the freshly designed bibs.

In the next image, Thomas’ bibs were highlighted because she played an important role in the event as the first athlete signed by Alexis Ohanian. The following frame again included a close-up shot, this time of Dutch athlete Lieke Klaver.

The final picture in the social media post captured a range of emotions as supporters joyfully held Thomas’ bibs during the prestigious event. These cherished memories will be remembered in the future, and Thomas, 27, was thrilled to be part of such a special moment.

If you ever ran track you know how big of a deal these bibs are https://t.co/F3UOXIIxsq — Gabby Thomas (@itsgabbyt) October 7, 2024

Athlos was the final track meet for many female athletes. Participants in the one-of-a-kind event received not only the community’s love and support but also large cash rewards for both medalists and non-medalists.

Even though Thomas had finished her season and achieved her goals in Paris, she was among the most anticipated athletes in Ohanian’s track meet.

Despite being the Olympic champion, she was unable to win the 200 meters, as her teammate Brittany Brown finished first in 22.18 seconds. Thomas was delighted that Athlos was well-received, and even though she didn’t secure first place, she was excited about the fans’ anticipation for the next season.