How Much Prize Money Have Julien Alfred and Noah Lyles Accumulated This Season?

The track and field world has served some incredible races over the years, witnessing several track icons scale up the podium. This season, Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred have created a lot of noise for their stellar show in Paris and individual meets. However, apart from their fame, there is another factor that has played to their favor this season.

A recent post on X by @OwenM revealed the sprinters’ earnings solely from the track events they participated in this season. While it may be an approximation at best, it still gave fans an idea of how much their favorite athletes raked up for performing well on the track.

Alfred, who has been one of the most compelling contenders on track for her consistent performances this year, got her hometown, St. Lucia, on the map during the Paris Olympics with her jaw-dropping 100m victory. But apart from that, she also participated in several Diamond League runs that hauled in thousands of dollars depending on her podium position.

Including her Olympic victories and stellar standings across various race meets, Alfred has accumulated about $154,600 so far. This does not include the rewards she may have won from a meet that hasn’t disclosed their prize money amount.

Similarly, Lyles has been on a roll ever since his success at the Budapest World Championships in 2023. The new season this year witnessed him ace through several track meets. And while he faced disappointments at the Paris Olympics, he still managed to cash in a major portion of his earnings from there.

An approximate amount of prize money that the 100m Olympic champions Julien Alfred and Noah Lyles accumulated over the course of this season Julien Alfred World Indoors – $40,000

Eugene DL – $6,000

Racers Grand Prix – $1,600

Gyulai István Memorial – $5,000

Monaco DL -… pic.twitter.com/yijp9WETaU — Owen (@_OwenM_) September 15, 2024

Combined with the rewards from several Grand Prix and the US Olympic trials, Lyles’ earnings amounted to almost $127,800 this year. And while he might not have more meets in the charts this season, 2025 will bring in some interesting events.

Will we see Lyles and Alfred at the Grand Slam Track?

Michael Johnson’s upcoming brainchild, the Grand Slam Track meet, boasts a unique concept for track events. Aimed at increasing viewership and providing athletes with a good enough compensation, the event is set to take place next year from April to September.

To ensure some spice and entertainment on track, the concept of the Grand Slam Track encourages on-field rivalry by inviting both racers and their challengers to participate in the same event. This has raised some questions about whether or not Lyles and Alfred, who have consistently performed well this season, will be on board.

While St. Lucian’s participation is still a mystery, there is a high chance she might be invited on board. Meanwhile, Lyles had recently revealed how he had been in talks with the event organizers and expressed his desire to participate, only if they could assure him of a good and inclusive broadcasting medium. To this, Johnson recently assured that they had a television partner on board and were actively working on the same goal.