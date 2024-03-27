Current 100M World Record Holder Usain Bolt Stresses on Changes Required in the Sport: ”I Think Track and Field Needs to Evolve”

The track and field archives include plenty of world records. Despite the high volume of World Records (WR) and World Leadings (WL) updates during events, only a small fraction of them have persisted for an extended period. That is why Jamaican track icon Usain Bolt is now advocating for reforms in the sport, as per a recent X post by Track Spice.

There are too many accolades to mention for Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion. In the sport that he loves so much, the athlete accomplished a lot and won a lot of honors. Although his 100-meter WR gets all the attention, he also holds several notable WRs in the 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay events.

Nevertheless, not a single one of these WRs has been surpassed as of yet. More than a decade has passed since Bolt’s three records were last in existence. The Jamaican track star is calling for systemic reform since many athletes have come close but not close enough to break them.

These changes are very necessary, as Bolt points out that without them track and field will lack behind other sports:

“I love the competition, but I think track and field needs to evolve. To really look in ways they can evolve, change the scenery, and change the way they go about doing meets. And I think until we evolve, track and field will continue to float under the radar,”

In the 2009 World Athletics Championships final in Berlin, Germany, Usain Bolt established a new WR in the 100-meter dash. Although the icon did break his previous WR in the process, which had been sitting at 0.11 seconds behind the newly set 9.58 seconds.

The legendary Jamaican athlete also established a WR in the 200-meter dash in the same event, clocking 19.19 seconds. The Jamaican team that included Bolt established the 4×100-meter WR at the 2012 London Olympics with a time of 36.84 seconds. While the time may seem difficult to crack, there is quite an athlete who is looking forward to going for all the WRs.

The records of Usain Bolt targeted by American track sensation Noah Lyles

Since many athletes are keeping tabs on Usain Bolt’s WRs, Noah Lyles is also on the list. Lyles has been confident, giving his all to many different areas instead of focusing on just one. Even when given the opportunity, he has shown curiosity and willingness to participate in several events.

His goal is to break the present 19.19-second 200-meter WR, and he has set his sights on it. Despite finishing in second place in two events at the most recent World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, the track star’s resolve remains unwavering. As the Paris Olympics draw near, the track sensation has his target locked on the WRs, which he will try to break during the world’s biggest sporting event.