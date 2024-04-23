“You Weren’t Even at Full Acceleration”: Fans in Frenzy as Fred Kerley Secures Silver Medal at the Wanda Diamond League 2024

The 100-meter race at the Wanda Diamond League, saw two of the fiercest competeters, Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman, fight for the gold. Although, Coleman came on top grabbing the gold, it wasn’t an easy run for him. Kerley, who secured the silver, was pleased with his performance, as he revealed in his Instagram post.

The Instagram picture featured in the post was straightforward. It portrayed Kerley at the Xiamen track with another athlete, as they do at the beginning of any race. The American held his head up, as he had done all year, and appeared to be prepared for the moment. In the caption of the social media post, the sportsman has a message for his legion of followers, stating:

“Smaller thing. Greatness baby.”

Kerley was eager to compete in the 100-meter sprint when he traveled to Xiamen. He had a tough start to the 2024 season, struggling to do well in indoor events. Noah Lyles even replaced the American athlete in the 4×400-meter relay squad, but this had no impact on his outdoor preparation.

He understands how different the two-track conditions are, and he wants to maximize his performance. Kerley came to Xiamen with high ambitions, and he was not disappointed. The track sensation would aim for gold ahead of the Paris Olympics, as his fans know he will not back down from a challenge.

“Olympic Gold”

Even though he ran a fantastic 10.17 seconds in Xiamen, his supporters believe he can push himself even further.

“ABSOLUTE GREATNESS! You weren’t even at full acceleration either!”

Kerley has already scheduled his next race, which will be the Diamond League in Suzhou, China.

“You looks fit..! Good luck for the next race on April 27th.”

A fan noticed that the athlete did not bring his sunglasses to the event in Xiamen.

“Where the shades at?”

There will be many challenges for Kerley this Olympic season, but he isn’t afraid of them, and his admirers know it.

“Bring it!”

The next goal for Kerley is to attend the Diamond League in Suzhou on April 27. The athlete will compete in the 200-meter race, having previously stated his goals for the Paris Olympics.

Fred Kerley has his 2024 season planned out

During the Wanda Diamond League’s pre-race press conference, Fred Kerley disclosed his Olympic season objectives. Like every other athlete, the American track star plans to attend as many track meets as possible before traveling to Paris. He intends to compete in all categories, although his primary concentration is on the 100 and 200 meters.

He began his outdoor season at the Hurricane Invitational and captured gold. However, in Xiamen, he was only able to claim a silver medal after losing to Christian Coleman. Kerley has yet to attend his 200-meter season opener, and he will wait for the results, which will reveal his position among other Team USA competitors.