A Year After Conquering 200M at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, Noah Lyles Announces His Return to the Track Meet

Noah Lyles won the gold medal in the 200-meter sprint in New York’s Icahn Stadium during the 2023 season. Well, readers will be delighted to know that on June 9, the athlete will return to the racecourse in the middle of the Olympic season. The USATF NYC Grand Prix posted the update on their official X account, and Lyles left a new race trailer in the comments for his admirers.

The American track star posted a monochromatic clip that begins with an overhead view of New York. It also includes the gigantic Statue of Liberty and the subways of the metropolitan city. However, the most intriguing aspect is the unearthed video of Lyles sprinting at Icahn Stadium.

Lyles competed in the 200-meter sprint event in 2023. The grid was intimidating, but he breezed through it, crossing all of his opponents as the race approached its final stretch. This gold medal triumph was vital for the athlete since it allowed him to silence his critics ahead of the World Championships in Budapest.

The six-time world champion wants to relive these moments, having previously competed in the yearly track meet. He also penned a caption for his fans, announcing his return:

“Oh shoot here we go again!”

Lyles has expressed his desire to attend as many events as possible before the Paris Olympics. The USATF is also giving him plenty of opportunities to show himself deserving of the ticket. However, qualifying for the Olympics is not the American athlete’s only goal as he wants to earn several other accolated the international arena.

Noah Lyles’ Olympic season ambitions

Noah Lyles is a source of inspiration for many out there. The track star has had successful 2024 season debuts in a variety of categories, but he is hungry for more accolades. In fact, one of his greatest desires is to break Usain Bolt’s 200-meter world record.

It has been a long time since the record has been in contention, but Lyles has announced that he will attempt a 19.10-second mark. He is convinced that he will be 0.09 seconds faster in the 200-meter sprint, enough to set a new world record. However, instead of giving it his all in the run-up to the Olympics, Lules hopes to achieve his goal in Paris.