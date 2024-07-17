Despite Having a Prolific Track Career, Asafa Powell Opens Up on His Unlucky Fate Ahead of Any Major Event

On the Ready Set Go podcast, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green were joined by Jamaican track star Asafa Powell. The three athletes discussed a variety of topics, including memorable events from his illustrious track career, which was loaded with both accolades and hardships.

Powell additionally spoke about his luck, which was a source of frustration for him at the time, despite his best efforts at any major track meet. He then wishes to convey it to all the podcast listeners by saying:

“99% of the time at a championship, I was never at my best, and I always ask myself, is there some…it felt like somebody had a voodoo doll.”

When the retired athlete mentioned “voodoo doll,” Gatlin and Green busted out laughing. Powell also chuckled, expressing how there is usually some form of physical obstacle that he encounters unexpectedly while heading to a major track competition like the World Championships.

These troubles occurred even when the Jamaican sprinter was in the best shape of his life. Justin also acknowledges, as he recalls, how Powell dealt with these unexpected events.

The one-time Olympic champion then remembered how he performed well in the qualifying rounds at the London Olympics, clocking a 10.01 in the heat and a 9.94 in the semi-finals. However, when he was going to run in the finals, fortune did not pick the athlete’s side, as he states:

“I was like, ‘I’m going to give it everything.’ I remember getting out the blocks, and I remember, when I got to like 30 meters, my upper body was in front of everybody’s head. When I got to 40 meters, this leg was like ‘no,’ and I felt myself going to the ground, and I had to just bow out of that race.”

Asafa then emphasizes how the audience perceives the moment when a top athlete, such as himself, slips into the abyss. It was painful for him to see all of his hard work go to waste, but he believes that the fans would never understand because they are not professional sportsmen themselves.

The Jamaican athlete further claims that while people expect sprinters to be like machines, repairing broken or injured components, this is not the case in athletics because, in addition to the physical aspect, many factors are linked to mental health.

Despite his many unfortunate experiences, Powell was not overly expressive to the media. The athlete was extremely clear about his desire to avoid empathy for his personal injuries or tactical blunders. He was a highly competitive athlete at the time, but the sprinter was also extremely patriotic.

Asafa Powell Opines on His Feelings After Usain Bolt Broke His World Record

Every track athlete has a rival, including Asafa Powell when he was a sprinter. His international competitor was undoubtedly Justin Gatlin, but in his native country of Jamaica, Usain Bolt was the athlete with whom he frequently competed on the track. The eight-time Olympic winner joined Team Jamaica as a teenager, and Asafa watched him grow into the icon that everyone knows.

During their prime, both Jamaicans competed for the 100-meter world record, and one consistently outperformed the other. Asafa recorded his best 100-meter time in 2005 (9.77) and 2008 (9.74). However, in 2008, Bolt broke both of his records in New York, running a 9.72.

The athlete remembers watching the race from his couch while recovering from pectoral muscle surgery. However, he also adds that he did not react much when his teammate surpassed him, since he was pleased that the record stayed in Jamaica, demonstrating his patriotic character.