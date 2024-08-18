mobile app bar

Usain Bolt Once Revealed How He Powered Asafa Powell to Secure the World Record in 4x100M at the Beijing Olympics

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Usain Bolt Once Revealed How He Powered Asafa Powell to Secure the World Record in 4x100M at the Beijing Olympics

Jul 26, 2012; London, United Kingdom; Jamaica athlete Usain Bolt and Asafa Powell Right) during a press conference at the 2012 London Olympics. During the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Usain Bolt won gold medals with world record runs in the 100 and 200 . Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, a young Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica showcased dominance in track events. Bolt played a crucial role in helping Asafa Powell secure the world record in the 4x100m relay, highlighting remarkable teamwork and athleticism.

A clip from Bolt’s documentary ‘I Am Bolt,’ shared on TikTok by Sports Bibble Jamaica, offers insight into the sprinter’s focus during the men’s 4×100-meter relay and his emotions when passing the baton to Asafa Powell in the anchor leg.

Bolt recalled his teammate Michael Frater’s performance in the second leg, which prompted him to reconsider his strategy. He noted that despite Frater’s actual height of 5’6″, the pressure of the event made him appear as tall as 6’5″.

As Bolt prepared to receive the baton for the third leg, he remembered thinking:

“I’m like, ‘He’s coming so fast. Should I run off? Should I wait?’ I’m like, ‘Oh s***, oh s***!'”

However, the young athlete received the baton properly, making no mistakes and outstandingly running off his third leg.

Bolt’s impressive strides helped him maintain Team Jamaica’s lead, and he recounted the moment he passed over the baton to Powell in the anchor leg, screaming:

“Run, Asafa!”

The video then cuts to Powell, who recounted that Bolt’s words inspired him, giving him a “boost” that propelled him to run swiftly, finishing well ahead of the competition.

This way, Team Jamaica crossed the finish line in 37.10 seconds, securing the gold medal and setting a new world record in the category.

This achievement was particularly significant for the team, as they had transitioned from rivals to teammates. Powell expressed admiration for Bolt, noting that the accomplishments he had hoped to achieve in his career became part of Bolt‘s accolades in later years.

However, Team Jamaica’s victory was short-lived. They were later disqualified when Nesta Carter, who ran the first leg, tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned substance.

Undeterred by this setback, Team Jamaica arrived at the 2012 London Olympics determined to redeem themselves. They succeeded in breaking the world record once again, with Usain Bolt anchoring the team to a finish time of 36.85 seconds.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these