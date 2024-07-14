Asafa Powell Recounts His ‘Patriotic’ Emotions After Watching Usain Bolt Breaking His 100M World Record

In track and field, there’s always rivalry between competitors of different nationalities. However, when two runners from the same country compete, the rivalry component becomes more interesting.

Usain Bolt has faced several competitors, including Jamaican teammate Asafa Powell. They were quite different athletes in their primes, and Asafa believed that when Bolt reached his full potential, he would become one of the top athletes in the world.

On the Ready Set Go podcast with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green, Powell recalls how the two of them constantly surpassed each other’s standards while chasing the 100-meter world record. Asafa set his best 100-meter mark in 2005 (9.77) and again in 2008 (9.74). However, Bolt shattered both his records in 2008 in New York, running a 9.72.

Powell was recovering from pectoral muscle surgery at the time, watching the race from his couch. The former sprinter remembers resuming training after witnessing his world record broken on the very track where Bolt and his trainer were present.

Jokingly they asked Powell to allow them to hold on to the title for a while. Asafa didn’t mind losing his record, as he was still happy that it remained with a fellow Jamaican.

“Maybe I’m too patriotic to Jamaica. I feel like once we have the world record in Jamaica, it felt like it was still mine.”

Even though the two athletes were formidable competitors, Asafa never harbored any personal animosity toward Bolt. They were undoubtedly rivals on the track, but if one of them received a major award, the other was filled with pride and happiness because it symbolized the success of his country.

Aside from the track chat, there were numerous other aspects involved in the athlete’s friendship that Asafa Powell discussed in the same podcast.

Asafa Powell Opines on His Relationship With Former Teammate Usain Bolt

Despite being fierce track opponents on any sprinting grid, Asafa Powell and Usain Bolt never let their professional sports careers derail their friendship. Powell, a former world record holder, recounts watching Bolt grow into a legendary athlete from a teenager.

The two sprinters have run countless relays together, bringing home multiple gold medals for Team Jamaica. Off the track, they often hang out together, go to parties, and share many mutual interests. Powell states that even after years, their friendship hasn’t altered a bit; they still joke about each other whenever they get the chance.