“Didn’t Expect to Run That Fast”: After a Comfortable 21.78s Record, Gabby Thomas Admits Surprise as She Qualifies for 200m US Olympic Trial Finals

Gabby Thomas made waves across the track and field world recently at the 200m Olympic Trials Semi-finals, after clocking in at a superfast 21.78. What impressed fans the most was how comfortably she set the pace and won, thus opening the doors for a personal best.

In a post-race interview, a joyful Thomas spoke to interviewers about her experience and what went through her mind during the race. Beating the 100m Olympic trial finalist Sha’Carri Richardson by a few moments, the sprinter now looks forward to a successful final session.

Throughout the race, the athlete admitted how the results and timing surprised her since she maintained a pretty comfortable pace. This, she believed, gave her more room to up her level at the next stage.

Meanwhile, with reports coming in about Richardson already locking in her Paris Olympics seat with a jaw-dropping win during the 100m trial finals, Thomas decided to focus on the 200m sprint and sack her participation from the 400m category.

“I was a little surprised. I know I’m in shape and I’m ready to run but it just felt like such a nice controlled run for me and so I don’t know…I didn’t expect to run that fast, feeling that good!”

Apart from Thomas and Richardson, Mackenzie Long, Abby Steiner, Brittany Brown, and several others ascended to the finals with various time records. With the 400m now out of the way, Thomas admitted that she did feel a little sting along the way.

“It was a big consideration and a lot went into making that decision to scratch. It was really really hard for me to watch those 400s…”

But now she will look forward to dedicating herself to the category she aced, and from the looks of it, Thomas seems more confident about her Olympic prep. She had already kept fans up to date on her journey to Paris, including shaping up her physique.

Gabby Thomas’ Olympics preparation had the track and field world watching in awe

Thomas shone brightly at the Texas relays, bagging three gold medals to her credit, which got the world rooting for her. In an Instagram post recently, the sprinter stunned her fans with her sharp-cut physique ready to cover the distance.

Fans were hoping for one of the strongest track and field teams in the US and most left satisfied after getting a glimpse of Thomas’ talent. Flaunting her washboard abs and a victory pose, she seemed ready to take down her opponents in style.