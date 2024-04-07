mobile app bar

“Post That Ab Routine”: Gabby Thomas Showcases Her Olympic Season Physique Leaving Fans in Frenzy

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

"Post That Ab Routine": Gabby Thomas Showcases Her Olympic Season Physique Leaving Fans in Frenzy

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Gabby Thomas

Someone to keep an eye on during this Olympic season is Gabby Thomas. By winning three gold medals in the Texas Relays, the American track star kept her winning streak alive. Yet this time around, she exhibited her flawless figure in a simple Instagram post that drew in admirers.

The IG image showcased a sunny track where Thomas was featured in many shots. She gives a friendly wave to the camera in the first shot. On the other hand, the sunlight accentuated her abs. She seems very fit this Olympic year, and this is a positive aspect for both the athlete and Team USA.

Posing with her running sneakers in the other hand, she strikes a victory pose in the following snap. She has flawless abs that complement her body in this IG post as well.

On the other hand, the next photograph features Thomas’ back physique. The athlete’s perfect back is captivating, just like the earlier photographs that had her flawless abs. The whole physique of the American athlete is on display, and her fans are thrilled about her this Olympic season.

A fan came up with a cheeky comment, saying:

“@gabbythomas ab day, gAB day.”

Completely taken aback by her physique, this fan says:

“I didn’t know that 6 pack was like that.”

This year is the year of the Paris Olympics, and this fan knows its importance; as they say:

“A big year on the horizon for you and your pals. I think it’s the strongest US Women’s Track and Field Team ever. Lead the way, Gabby.”

Among many other fans, this fan also has a demand for the track star, saying:

“Post that ab routine!”

Another fan wrote:

“Ab-olishing the competition.”

Thomas uploaded this IG post after her dominance in the Texas Relays. Even this year, she maintained great form, winning three golds in three different competitions. It was an iconic moment in her career, but the athlete is looking forward to the remainder of the season more than anything.

Just a training for Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas expressed her eagerness for the Paris Olympics in an interview she gave to Citius Mag after the Texas Relays. In her 2024 season, she has won all of the races she participated in. She started her season at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, winning the 300-meter race. However, there’s a huge difference indoors and outdoors, but the Texas Relays served as proving grounds for her.

In the post-race interview of the Texas Relays, she claims that the races she is participating in leading up to the Paris Olympics are only warm-ups for what will be a monumental year for her. She plans to perform at her absolute best this season and is hell-bent on reaching her full running potential.

